Corps of Engineers releases 2024 Lock and Dam 2 navigation stats

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, released its 2024 navigation statistics for the Upper Mississippi River today, Jan. 22.

During the 2024 season, Corps staff supported 1,219 commercial navigation lockages at Lock and Dam 2, near Hastings, Minnesota, which was below the 10-year average of 1,431 lockages. The 2024 lockages supported around 5.7 million tons, or approximately 2,870 barges, of commodities shipped by the navigation industry. During the 2023 season, Corps staff supported 1,218 commercial lockages and the movement of more than 5.8 million tons of commodities.

In addition to the commercial lockages, Corps staff locked 1,334 recreation vessels during 880 lockages. To minimize lockages, the Corps tries to include multiple recreation vessels during a single lockage. There were an additional 16 lockages from various government agencies including the Corps.

The 2024 navigation season unofficially ended Dec. 1, 2024, after the Motor Vessel Ashley Danielson departed St. Paul, Minnesota. The 2024 navigation season started March 17, 2024, when the Motor Vessel Joseph Patrick Eckstein broke her way through the ice of Lake Pepin enroute to St. Paul.

Navigation statistics fluctuate from year to year, depending on the weather, river flows and the length of the navigation season. The St. Paul District maintains a 9-foot navigation channel from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.

