US Army Officers awarded USAREUR-AF Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award

WIESBADEN, Germany - U.S. Army Europe and Africa formally recognized six Soldiers during the USAREUR-AF-level 2024 Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award ceremony, held Jan.15, on Clay Kaserne, Germany.



The MacArthur Leadership Award program was introduced in 1987 to recognize company-grade and junior warrant officers who demonstrate MacArthur’s ideals of “Duty, Honor, Country,” and have a proven record of extraordinary performance, leadership, and achievement.



This year’s USAREUR-AF company grade winners are:



• Capt. Kelsey A. Reppert, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, V Corps

• Capt. Jonathan E. French, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Europe and Africa



This year’s USAREUR-AF junior warrant officer grade winners are:



• Chief Warrant Officer 2 Roland E. Brand, 1-57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

• Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zane J. Brandes, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, V Corps



Despite being singled out for their individual achievements, winners of the award noted they couldn’t have done it alone.



“I’m incredibly grateful for the mentorship and guidance I’ve received throughout my career from my leadership and the Soldiers around me, both past and present,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brandes. “Their support has been invaluable. I firmly believe without them pushing me to be my best, I wouldn’t have been recognized at this level. I look forward to the next step on this journey and I’ll keep putting my best foot forward.”



The four USAREUR-AF winners will now compete against junior leaders from other major Army commands across the Army. Only 25 officers and three warrant officers in the active, National Guard and Reserve components will receive the Army-level award.



The competition’s runners-up are:

• Capt. Ryan H. Huseman, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, Southern European Task Force, Africa

• Capt. Christian J. Rivera-Rodriquez, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command



