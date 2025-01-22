Eighth Army honors retirees at quarterly ceremony

Eighth Army held its quarterly retirement ceremony Jan. 22, 2025, at the Wightman NCO Academy on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, honoring the distinguished careers and service of four retirees, including Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bradley C. Young, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Derek L. Garland, Sergeant First Class Clifton G. Hall, and Staff Sergeant Frank J. Rodriguez.



The ceremony, a time-honored tradition, recognized the retirees' contributions to the Army’s mission and their unwavering dedication to duty. It also highlighted the Eighth Army's commitment to the "Strength of the Community," emphasizing that the Army's strength lies in its soldiers, civilians, families, and Korean allies. By fostering a supportive environment, investing in well-being, resilience, and professional development programs, and maintaining strong community ties, the Eighth Army enhances morale and cohesion to sustain its operational success. Surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues, the retirees reflected on their careers and the lessons they will carry forward into civilian life.



CW4 Bradley C. Young: A Legacy of Service



Born and raised in St. George, Utah, CW4 Bradley C. Young dedicated 23 years of active-duty service to the U.S. Army. A graduate of Dixie High School and Dixie College, Young began his military journey in 2002 as a linguist. In 2008, he transitioned to become an Apache helicopter pilot, embarking on a career that would take him across the globe.



Over his career, Young was stationed in California, Hawaii, Alabama, Washington state, Texas, and South Korea. He also completed combat deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, earning three Meritorious Service Medals and eight Air Medals with combat devices.



Reflecting on his career, Young shared, “I am proud to have protected our ground forces as an Apache helicopter pilot throughout my four combat deployments and ensured their safe return to their families and friends.”



Young highlighted his final assignment as a particularly meaningful milestone.



“Finishing my career as the senior warrant officer advisor for 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron in Korea has been a wonderful way to end an exciting career,” he said.



When asked about the lessons he’ll carry with him, Young stated, “People always ask about what it means to defend America. To me, ‘America’ is that young soldier who volunteered to serve their country wherever they are sent. That soldier is ‘America.’ My job is to defend them.”



Looking ahead, Young plans to continue serving his country and community as a good citizen. “I love America,” he added.



To his fellow soldiers, Young shared a final message: “Work hard, be an expert, be kind to your fellow soldiers, and love your family.”



CW3 Derek L. Garland: Shaping the Future



Garland, a native of Maryville, Tennessee, retired after 20 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Army. Garland began his career in 2005 as an infantryman, completing three combat tours in Iraq before transitioning to an Apache helicopter pilot in 2012. He spent his next 13 years flying for the U.S. Army, closing his Army chapter as the Alpha Troop 5-17 ACS Aviation mission survivability officer, where he trained junior aviators to conduct missions in contested environments, shaping the next generation of Army aviation.



“Becoming an AH-64 Apache pilot was a proud moment for me,” Garland said. “Being prior infantry, I believe the greatest impact to me is being an Apache pilot and being able to help as well as shape the battle for the ground force.”



Reflecting on his military service, Garland said the greatest lesson he will take from the military is that “timing is everything.”



“I hope that I have portrayed what soldiers should act like and hold respect for the military and country.”



Garland’s advice to young soldiers is straightforward yet profound.



“The Army is what you make of it. There are a lot of opportunities if you choose to go out and get them.”



As he transitions to civilian life, Garland plans to continue flying, a passion he has cultivated throughout his career. He also remains connected to the military community through various veterans organizations that provide charitable services.



To his fellow soldiers and the Army as a whole, Garland offered a heartfelt message.



“Always strive to be the best version of yourself. Take advantage of what the military has to offer you. Continue to seek education and use all of your education benefits.”



A Celebration of Dedication



The Eighth Army retirement ceremony is a testament to the sacrifices and achievements of soldiers and civilians who dedicated their lives to the service of their country. These ceremonies embody the Eighth Army’s focus on the "Strength of the Community," highlighting the critical role of strong relationships among soldiers, families, civilians, and Korean Allies. By fostering resilience, professional growth, and a cohesive support network, the Eighth Army ensures its operational effectiveness while honoring those who have contributed to its enduring success. The Eighth Army expresses its deepest gratitude to all retirees and their families for their unwavering commitment and service.



For imagery, please visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/8839144/jan-22-quarterly-retirement-ceremony







-END-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2025 Date Posted: 01.22.2025 23:44 Story ID: 489506 Location: ST. GEORGE, US Hometown: MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE, US Hometown: ST. GEORGE, UTAH, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eighth Army honors retirees at quarterly ceremony, by James Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.