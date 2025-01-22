Jan. 22, 2025

Lt. Kyle Rivera

(313) 910-1234



Coast Guard rescues two from ice floe Saginaw Bay



DETROIT — U.S. Coast Guard Station Saginaw River personnel rescue two people from an ice floe in Saginaw Bay, Michigan today.



The initial report was received at 12:37 p.m. of two people on an ice floe approximately one mile off of Almeda Beach, Michigan. U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities responded.



Coast Guard crews from Station Saginaw River and Air Station Detroit responded in conjunction with Bay County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Pinconning-Fraser and Kawkawlin Fire Departments.



Coast Guard Station Saginaw River’s ice rescue team was able to reach both persons and return them to safely to shore. A helicopter crew from Air Station Detroit conducted an overflight of the area and confirmed no other persons were stranded.



No injuries were reported.



“As temperatures drop and winter activities like ice fishing and snowmobiling draw people to frozen lakes and rivers, understanding the dangers of ice is critical to prevent accidents,” said U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Petty Officer James Hassinger, Officer-in-Charge Station Saginaw River. “Today’s rescue was made possible by the dedicated efforts of first responders from Station Saginaw River, Air Station Detroit, Pinconning-Fraser Fire Department, Kawkawlin Fire Department, Bay County Sheriff’s Department, and Bay County Central Dispatch, who worked together amid worsening weather conditions.”



For further information please contact Lt. Kyle Rivera, Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer at (313) 910-1234 or via email at Kyle.P.Rivera@uscg.mil.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2025 Date Posted: 01.22.2025 19:27 Story ID: 489503 Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN