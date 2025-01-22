NAVFAC Pacific Congratulates 2025 Engineers of the Year

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM— Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific proudly announces the 2025 civilian and military engineers of the year in the Pacific area of operations.



The 15 winners representing NAVFAC Pacific, NAVFAC Far East, NAVFAC Hawaii, NAVFAC Marianas, NAVFAC Northwest, NAVFAC Southwest, Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas (MCM) and OICC Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (PHNSY) include:



NAVFAC Pacific: Leilani Nakashima and Lt. Cmdr. Yipming Tang



NAVFAC Far East: Blake Iinuma and Lt. Laurene Shelton



NAVFAC Hawaii: Lynn Malinger and Lt. Angelo Pallotto III



NAVFAC Marianas: Grace Tobin and Lt. Anthony Holl



NAVFAC Northwest: William Kilfoyle and Lt. Meredith Renz



NAVFAC Southwest: Alberto Sanchez and Lt. Leah Gordon



OICC MCM: Lt. Cmdr. Dylan Bush



OICC PHNSY: Robert Miyasaki and Lt. Cmdr. Karl Coulson



“These outstanding engineers exemplify the innovation, dedication, and professionalism that drive our mission forward,” said NAVFAC Pacific Vice Commander Capt. Brent Paul. “Their achievements reflect the best of NAVFAC, and we are honored to recognize their contributions to the engineering community and the nation."



These employees were selected based on technical factors which include education, professional registration, continuing education, professional and technical society activities, National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) involvement, awards and honors, civic and humanitarian activities and engineering achievements.



"These recognitions underscore the exceptional talent and unwavering commitment of our engineers,” said NAVFAC Pacific Planning, Design and Construction Directorate Director and Chief Engineer Marc Wong. “Their work not only supports our mission but also inspires innovation and excellence across the entire NAVFAC enterprise."



NAVFAC continues to participate in the NSPE Federal Engineer of the Year Award program, which recognizes the incredible impact of federal engineers worldwide. The awards ceremony is set to take place on February 21, 2025 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.



