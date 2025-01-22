US Airmen deploy in support of Indo-Pacific Bomber Task Force exercise mission

A Bomber Task Force deployment of multiple U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft, Airmen, and support equipment from the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, arrived at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 15, 2025.



This deployment is in support of Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with Allies, partners, and joint forces and strategic deterrence missions to reinforce the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.



The BTF enables different types of strategic bombers to operate in the Indo-Pacific region from a broad array of overseas and continental U.S. locations with greater operational resilience.



This deployment included support to regional Joint events. The USAF uses cutting-edge capabilities integrate with other Department of Defense components, our Allies and partners in or to deliver airpower worldwide.

