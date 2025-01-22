Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Airmen deploy in support of Indo-Pacific Bomber Task Force exercise mission

    B-1B Lancers return to the Indo-Pacific for Bomber Task Force 25-1

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo | A pair of B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth...... read more read more

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Wren Fiontar 

    Pacific Air Forces

    A Bomber Task Force deployment of multiple U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft, Airmen, and support equipment from the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, arrived at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 15, 2025.

    This deployment is in support of Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with Allies, partners, and joint forces and strategic deterrence missions to reinforce the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.

    The BTF enables different types of strategic bombers to operate in the Indo-Pacific region from a broad array of overseas and continental U.S. locations with greater operational resilience.

    This deployment included support to regional Joint events. The USAF uses cutting-edge capabilities integrate with other Department of Defense components, our Allies and partners in or to deliver airpower worldwide.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 18:30
    Story ID: 489499
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Airmen deploy in support of Indo-Pacific Bomber Task Force exercise mission, by SSgt Wren Fiontar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    B-1B Lancers return to the Indo-Pacific for Bomber Task Force 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ellsworth
    Andersen
    B-1B Lancer
    readiness
    free and open Indo-Pacific
    BTF 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download