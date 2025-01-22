Navy to issue DD-214-1 to Reservists separating Feb. 1 or later

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – The Navy is improving how it takes care of its Reserve Force as it implements the DD Form 214-1, an official summary record of career points and service for those leaving the Reserve Component.



The Navy will start issuing the Certificate of Uniformed Service (Reserve Component Addendum) Feb. 1 for Reservists separating, retiring, or transitioning into the Individual Ready Reserve or Standby Reserve.



“Taking care of our teammates means setting them up for success in the next chapter after military service,” said Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC). “Having everything on one convenient form will help ensure Reservists receive the entitlements they deserve after they leave the Navy.”



The new form will document total career points, total active and inactive service, and non-regular retirement (NRR) calculations. It will provide a detailed list of activations, noting whether each qualifies for NRR eligibility age reduction, allowing Reservists with enough active service to retire with pay sooner than age 60.



“To ensure an accurate DD-214-1 and the correct entitlements, Reservists preparing to separate should continually review their retirement points, and submit accurate and timely separation or retirement requests at least 60 days before they leave the Navy,” said Satterwhite.



“Reservists can call MNCC any time to check on the status of their application or ask questions about the DD-214-1,” he added.



Navy Reservists will still receive the DD-214, or Certificate of Uniformed Service, for every individual active duty service period during their careers. Members will have copies of both forms in their Official Military Personnel File. Transaction Service Center Norfolk, MNCC’s Center of Excellence for separations, retirements, and Reserve HR, will process the DD-214-1 along with the DD-214.



The Navy is implementing the new form in compliance with DOD Instruction 1336.01, which directed all branches of service to do so by February 2025.



MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, veterans, and their families. Through Sailor feedback, MNCC constantly strives to provide more resources and accurate resolutions. Contact MNCC at (833) 330-MNCC (6622) or AskMNCC@navy.mil. Find online self-service options on MyNavy Portal at my.navy.mil.

