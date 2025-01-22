New senior enlisted advisor takes helm of Jacksonville Recruiting Battalion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Command Sgt. Maj. John Allen will relinquish responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Alejandro Campos during a Change of Responsibility scheduled Friday, Jan. 24 at J-Tech Institute in Jacksonville, Florida.



Campos will be responsible for advising the Battalion Commander on recruiting operations and all matters related to personnel, family, logistics, and mission command for over 250 Soldiers across Northeast Florida and South Georgia.



Campos returns to the battalion after serving as the 1st Sgt. of Jacksonville Company from 2019-2020 followed by an assignment as the Command Sgt. Maj. of the San Antonio Recruiting Battalion in Texas.



Campos enlisted in 2002 as an Armor Crewman and deployed on two occasions in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom with the 3rd Armor Cavalry Regiment at Fort Carson in Colorado. Following his initial assignment, he was selected as a U.S. Army recruiter assigned to the New York City Recruiting Battalion and has since held several positions within U.S. Army Recruiting Command at the Special Operation Recruiting Battalion in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Colorado Springs Recruiting Company, Jacksonville Recruiting Battalion and Tampa Recruiting Battalion.



“Taking on this new role is both a tremendous honor and humbling responsibility,” said CSM Campos. “It’s not just about guiding the mission – it’s about fostering trust, building upon our soldiers’ success and ensuring that every individual feels valued and capable. I’m excited for this next chapter and committed to leading with purpose and integrity every step of the way.”



Campos succeeds Allen who served as the senior enlisted leader of the battalion from 2023-2025. Under his leadership, more than 3,500 new Soldiers enlisted into the United States Army, yet his most inspiring contribution was his commitment to consistently improving Soldier readiness and championing the personal and professional development of his non-commissioned officer corps.



“It’s been a privilege to work alongside such dedicated men and women,” said CSM Allen. “I leave knowing that the strength of this unit will continue to grow, and I will always look back on this time with pride and gratitude.”



The Jacksonville Recruiting Battalion is comprised of five companies in Jacksonville, Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Savannah and Valdosta. The battalion conducts recruitment operations to enlist qualified individuals in the active Army and Army Reserve across 25 recruiting centers and 609 zip codes.

