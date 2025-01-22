U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kicks Off Year Long Celebration of 250 Years of Service to the Nation

Washington, D.C. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is highlighting it 250 years of service to the nation by celebrating its birthday throughout 2025. USACE was established on June 16, 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized the first Chief Engineer to oversee the construction of fortifications and other military infrastructure.

Over the centuries, USACE has been at the forefront of engineering excellence, responding to the nation’s most complex challenges with unmatched expertise and dedication.

From constructing fortifications during the Revolutionary War to building the infrastructure that saw America grow as a military and economic powerhouse, USACE’s mission has always been clear: deliver engineering solutions for the nation’s toughest challenges.

For the past 250 years, as the nation expanded USACE’s missions expanded as well to meet the needs of the country. Flood risk mitigation, navigation, water supply, environmental restoration, providing state-of-the-art facilities for the nation’s warfighters and emergency response were all areas added to USACE’s responsibilities.

Today, USACE continues to be the nation’s leader in engineering, environmental, and water resources management.

USACE is responsible for:

• Operating and maintaining over 700 dams and reservoirs, which provide flood control, water supply, and hydroelectric power to millions of Americans.

• Maintaining over 12,000 miles of inland waterways, which facilitate the transportation of goods and commerce.

• Managing over 150 million acres of public lands, which provide habitat for wildlife and recreational opportunities for the public.

• Providing emergency response and recovery support to communities affected by natural disasters.

• Conducting research and development to help solve the nation’s most challenging problems in civil and military engineering, geospatial sciences, water resources, and environmental sciences for the Army, Department of Defense, civilian agencies, and the nation’s public good.

“For 250 years, the Corps of Engineers has been working to safely deliver quality projects on schedule and within budget,” said Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham, 56th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “I am proud to be a part of this elite organization, and I’m extremely proud of the 40,000 committed USACE teammates who wake up every day to solve some of the nation’s toughest challenges.”

To commemorate this milestone, the USACE will be participating in events and activities, nationwide throughout the year, including ceremonies, exhibits, and community outreach programs.

