Bridging Oceans, Building Futures: How a Navy Captain’s Unique Career Embodies the Spirit of AUKUS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It’s rare to find a naval officer with experience in two allied navies, let alone three. But for Royal Australian Navy Capt. Stephen Hussey, currently assigned to the AUKUS Integration & Acquisition (AUKUS I&A) program in Washington, D.C., a 50-year career spanning the British Royal Navy, the Royal Australian Navy, and multiple U.S. Navy exchanges has uniquely positioned him to embody the spirit of AUKUS—the enhanced trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States designed to bolster regional security in the Indo-Pacific.



At 66, he is one of the few naval officers of his age still serving in uniform full-time, and he’s not ready to call it quits just yet. “I’m extending for reserve time until I’m 70 so I can continue supporting AUKUS as required,” Hussey shared. “That takes me to the end of 2027, just as the first U.S. rotational submarine arrives at HMAS Stirling for Submarine Rotational Force-West (SRF-West) in Australia. By then, I’ll have done my bit and can happily retire to play golf.”



A Multi-flag Submariner



Hussey grew up in Yeovil, England, a stone’s throw from RNAS Yeovilton, one of the Royal Navy’s principal air bases. A school trip during his childhood shaped his trajectory towards the Royal Navy. “From the age of 11, I knew I wanted to join the Navy,” he recalled. “I went on a school trip where we went on Navy ships, and I loved it. Seeing sailors back then—in the early 70s or even late 60s—was awesome.”



His decision to join the submarine service was fueled by the leadership of his Royal Navy recruit school petty officer, whose demonstration of the “inclusive, tight-knit” submarine culture left a lasting impression.



Hussey subsequently pursued a career as a submariner, serving 12 years on diesel-powered submarines and an equal amount of time on nuclear-powered ones, including the Swiftsure, Trafalgar, Resolution and Vanguard classes. He served as executive officer on the Resolution-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBN), HMS Resolution and HMS Renown and on the Vanguard-class SSBN HMS Vengeance.



In 2000, after completing 25 years with the Royal Navy that encompassed service during the Cold War and Falklands conflict, Hussey and his family immigrated to Australia. “We’d had a two-year exchange in Sydney, and we loved it,” he recalled. “It was a great place to bring up children.”



Once in Australia, Hussey joined the Royal Australian Navy, where he served aboard and ultimately commanded the then-new Collins-class diesel-electric submarine, HMAS Rankin. He also served on exchange with the U.S. Navy in Pearl Harbor and commanded Australia’s New Entry Officer training establishment at HMAS Creswell, among other positions. His experience in both the British and Australian navies made him a natural fit for the AUKUS I&A office in Washington, D.C., where he’s played a pivotal role as Australia's capability lead since the start of AUKUS.



Bridging Nations for AUKUS



Hussey’s background is a living representation of AUKUS’ core mission: fostering deep, enduring partnerships between Australia, the UK, and the U.S. His 25 years in the British Royal Navy, 25 years in the Royal Australian Navy, and multiple U.S. exchange assignments give him a unique perspective of allied collaboration.



“Having served in two navies and spending time on exchange with a third introduced me to the need for, and importance of, multilateral collaboration early in my career,” he explained. “It’s reinforced over time the value of shared ideals, the potential for collaborative engagement, and the resulting increase in capacity and capability.”



He’s not the only submariner, however, with a multi-Navy nuclear background currently serving in the Royal Australian Navy. There are a handful of officers like him – one currently in the UK and several others in Australia – who have been involved since the early days of AUKUS. While few in number, their impact is undeniable. As Hussey explained, “We have hopefully helped support and strengthen the initial engagements between trilateral organizations and nations.”



Developing the Optimal Pathway



Hussey’s role at AUKUS I&A centers on realizing the Royal Australian Navy’s vision of operating a sovereign fleet of conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines. During the consultation phase, he and AUKUS I&A's director, then-U.S. Navy Capt. Lincoln Reifsteck, were instrumental in developing the SRF -West model and making subsequent recommendations to government on how to execute the Optimal Pathway , the plan for Australia to acquire a fleet of conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines. SRF-West will be the U.S. and UK submarine rotational force operating out of Western Australia starting in 2027.



“When AUKUS began, we didn’t have a clear way forward . We knew we wanted to deliver Australia a sovereign nuclear-propelled submarine capability, but we had to figure out the optimal pathway to do so,” Hussey said. “Having experience in both the UK and U.S. nuclear submarine programs, I felt that I had as good an understanding as anyone on where Australia’s operational capability was coming from and where we needed to go.”



That dual perspective proved invaluable as Australia transitioned from the consultation, or planning phase, to the delivery, or execution phase. His current focus is growing the Royal Australian Navy’s workforce through placements within the U.S. Navy. Hussey, a naval liaison officer, is working to integrate more Australians within U.S. training pipelines as Personnel Exchange Program (PEP) officers. Unlike liaison officers, PEPs work directly within U.S. commands, allowing for deeper integration and knowledge transfer.



“We’re growing our Navy people through this process—PEPs are fully part of the U.S. organization they’re assigned to, and they’re able to take that knowledge and experience back to Australia,” he said. “This is where the rubber meets the road.”



Shaping a “Nuclear Mindset”



To safely operate conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines, Australia must develop a “nuclear mindset,” the foundation upon which the United States and United Kingdom built the safest, most capable and lethal nuclear navies in the world. Hussey is quick to stress that developing a “nuclear mindset” is just as critical as developing Australia’s ability to operate and sustain a sovereign capability.



“To me, a nuclear mindset isn’t just behaviors—it’s part of your DNA,” he explained. “It’s not only absolute adherence to the highest engineering standards, operational rigor, and attention to detail, it’s also about trust and empowerment where technical excellence is highly valued and encouraged. It’s 100% no-fail—there’s no room for ‘she’ll be ‘right’ thinking in a nuclear environment.”



Australia’s legacy nuclear expertise, primarily centered around a research reactor in Sydney, is a good foundation to build on. But as Hussey pointed out, “That’s a small enterprise compared to the scale required for a nuclear-propelled submarine fleet, and we have a lot of work to do before we realize our sovereign ambition.”



While Hussey’s time in uniform will end in 2027, he’s confident that he’ll see AUKUS Pillar I come to full fruition. “If you’d asked me five years ago [if Australia would have nuclear-powered submarines], I’d have said I’d never see it in my lifetime,” he said. “Now I genuinely believe I’ll see it happen.”



He’s equally excited for the next generation of Australian naval officers who will be shaped by the AUKUS experience. “This will change the culture of our submarine service and more broadly our Navy. It’s not just about building submarines—it's about changing how we think, act and operate as a maritime power.”



A Legacy of Service



As his career comes full circle, Hussey’s role in AUKUS is, in many ways, a culmination of everything he’s done over 50 years. He’s commanded at sea and ashore, helped shape multinational collaborations, and is now playing a key role in one of the most ambitious, generation-spanning defense initiatives of his time.



In recognition of Hussey’s efforts in moving AUKUS Pillar I from the drawing board and into full execution, AUKUS I&A Director Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck presented Hussey with the Meritorious Service Award Medal—his second—on behalf of Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro in mid-December 2024. The award highlighted his “vital input to the feasibility of the Submarine Rotational Force-West model” and his role in “developing capability milestones crucial to the successful delivery of Australia's sovereign submarine nuclear capability.”



Hussey is one of three Australian naval officers to earn multiple U.S. Navy Meritorious Service Medals. He earned his first award following his initial exchange with the U.S. Navy at Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet in 2008.



Reifsteck described Hussey as “a true embodiment of the AUKUS spirit,” adding, “His wealth of experience, strategic insight, and ability to bridge cultural and operational divides have been nothing short of extraordinary. His leadership has been a cornerstone of our success during this critical period of implementation.”