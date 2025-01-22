Lt. Col. Joe Gainey Reinforces Long-standing Partnership with NJ SkillsUSA

Photo By Eric Garst | Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion reaffirm a partnership that has spanned more than a...... read more read more Photo By Eric Garst | Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion reaffirm a partnership that has spanned more than a decade with NJ SkillsUSA during an Advisor Meeting. For over a decade, Army recruiters have served as judges in NJ SkillsUSA competitions, evaluating diverse skills from technical trades to leadership events. The Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion, headquartered at Lakehurst, New Jersey, is dedicated to recruiting highly qualified individuals to serve in the United States Army. Our mission is to meet the manpower needs of the Army by recruiting the best and brightest from communities across New Jersey, Philadelphia, and the surrounding area. (U.S. Army Photo by Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion, Advertising and Public Affairs Deputy, Eric S. Garst/Released) see less | View Image Page

Reaffirming a partnership that has spanned more than a decade, Battalion Commander of Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion, Lt. Col. Joe Gainey attended the NJ SkillsUSA Advisor Meeting, engaging with 45 members to discuss Army recruiting efforts in New Jersey and reaffirm the Army's ongoing commitment to supporting NJ SkillsUSA competitions.

"Our partnership with NJ SkillsUSA is a testament to our shared values of leadership and excellence," said Gainey. "We are proud to support these young individuals in their educational journeys and career aspirations."

For over a decade, Army recruiters have served as judges in NJ SkillsUSA competitions, evaluating diverse skills from technical trades to leadership events. This involvement underscores the strong partnership between the two organizations and their commitment to fostering excellence.

During his address, Gainey highlighted the diverse career opportunities within the Army, the comprehensive training provided, and the various educational benefits available to recruits. He expressed enthusiasm for continuing to serve as judges in future NJ SkillsUSA competitions, reinforcing the Army's dedication to community engagement and youth development.

NJ SkillsUSA, known for its commitment to career and technical education, provides a valuable platform for young individuals to hone their skills and gain recognition. The involvement of Army recruiters as judges not only supports these goals but also fosters strong community ties.

