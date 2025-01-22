The National Guard Wraps Up Inauguration Support

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tyrone Williams | Pennsylvania National Guard Military Police attached to Joint Task Force-District of...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tyrone Williams | Pennsylvania National Guard Military Police attached to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) go over plans in Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states, territories, and the District of Columbia comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Williams) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON D.C.. – Known as the Nation's Capital, Washington is layered with a unique attribute: a city filled with museums, monuments, and locals – who are now saying their farewells and gratitude to guardsmen as their mission comes to an end on January 22nd.



Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprised Joint Task Force-D.C. (JTF-DC) to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration. The inauguration allowed Guardsmen across the United States to collaborate leading up to this historical event.



"As far as the D.C. Army National Guard goes, we had a deliberate planning process started with the staff in July. It transitioned to task force planning at the Land Component Command level probably between August and September," said Col. R. Brian Deaton, Joint Task Force-D.C. Chief of Staff with the District of Columbia National Guard. "By October, we had already made contact with the states, and we started bringing in our state partners and initial contact with our agency partners from across the district."



Senior leaders went through a detailed and structured process for planning the inauguration security and traffic control, starting with historical data and then developing an initial force plan. They coordinated directly with federal, district, and local agencies (including EMS and first responders) to refine and validate plans.



"During the mission itself, the D.C. Army National Guard was the headquarters, and everyone fell under the Commanding General, who was in charge of the overall operation," said Deaton.



Once the partner's input was solicited, leaders finalized plans in the lead-up to the planning conference between October and December, which solidified the mission.



"I think this mission was extremely successful," said Deaton, "I would venture to say it was likely one of the most successful domestic operations the D.C. National Guard has performed."



Due to careful coordination and planning, senior leaders could mobilize quickly. This effort couldn't have been accomplished by D.C. alone; it required the support of roughly 40 states to provide the necessary capabilities and personnel.



"Because the scope of it and the coordination was done, we were able to get here within just a couple of days, said Deaton," We partnered in every echelon with embedded liaisons and every state before they came and we knew what their mission set was and who their direct partners were."



Although plans changed throughout the week leading up to the inauguration, senior leaders remained resilient with a backup plan prepared as a fail-safe.



"We already had pre-planning done, and we knew exactly what our mission was," said Deaton," I would point to the fact that we pivoted from a known mission set with the initial inauguration plan outside with a parade, et cetera. Within 24 hours, we pivoted from that mission to a completely new mission, set at new locations, fully meeting the requirements with agility."



The guardsmen participating in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration contributed a variety of specialties. Service members supported local and federal law enforcement agencies by helping with crowd management, traffic control points, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations.



"A key takeaway is there were service members from the community," said Deaton," We had district service members out in the community doing their duty to ensure the safety and welfare, not only of the event and the inauguration but also of the city itself."



The National Guard has been present at every presidential inauguration, starting with President Washington.



"I think that you all from whatever state or territory from represented their home state and territory, remarkably," said Deaton.



Senior leaders from military and civilian sectors, including nearly 60 distinguished visitors such as congressmen, governors, and military officials, expressed high praise for Soldiers' and Airmen's professionalism, duty, loyalty, and exceptional work. These qualities were among the first things all visitors appreciated.



Some of the highlights from the mission included U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, Army Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, director of Army National Guard, and other NGB leaders meeting with Guardsmen at various locations across the nation's capital Sunday. While making their rounds Gen. Steve Nordhaus sat with a group of service members and had lunch.



The week wrapped up with Guard and joint agencies securing the Capitol's perimeter for a peaceful power transfer as the president was sworn in as the Commander and Chief. Service members will begin to depart from the city on Wednesday in a job well done.



"I'd say number one, thank you for your service," said Deaton, "I want to really epitomize what it is to be a citizen of the nation and on a moment's notice on call, volunteering to come and serve the country to ensure all of our way of life and our institutions maintain and go forward peacefully.".



The National Guard's expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event.