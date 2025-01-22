Ramstein AB Premier Data Center reopens after renovation

Photo By Senior Airman Regan Enriquez | William Schell, 86th Communications Squadron chief of plans and resources, answers...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Regan Enriquez | William Schell, 86th Communications Squadron chief of plans and resources, answers questions asked about the renovations and systems to increase uptime during a tour of the newly opened Premier Data Center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 15, 2025. This multimillion dollar data center will provide cyber services supporting every wing in U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, all geographically separated units, and tactical missions across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa A6 and 86th Mission Support Group leadership attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand reopening of the Premier Data Center here, Jan. 15, 2025.



Although the previous data center was functional and met the needs of the base, there was room for improvement and a need to repair prior to renovations. The effort to move all the equipment out of the building and distribute it between other data centers was called Evacuate the Castle.



“This upgrade was a long time in the making. I’ve been hearing about Evacuate the Castle since I got here,” said Col. James A. Cunningham, 86th MSG commander. “I didn't quite understand the magnitude of what was going on until I had the opportunity to walk through and see what was happening.”



The reopening allows the 86th Communications Squadron to ingest and take on more missions to better support the theater with a greater capability. This multimillion dollar data center is designed to provide critical services to our NATO and allied partners and will provide cyber services supporting every wing in USAFE, all geographically separated units, and tactical missions across Europe and Africa.



“It's one of four data centers we're currently maintaining, so it's the newest and it's the shiniest,” said Tech. Sgt. Garett Savard, 86th CS data center manager. “We are excited to have the rush of interest come our way as long as it's done correctly and they follow our rules.”



The upgraded data center is designed to provide a significantly increased uptime rating for services. This increase in dependability ensures that cyber is there whenever an Airman needs them.





“We can provide a sense of reliability and security all the way down to the Airmen, so they don't just come in and grind away at tickets and create accounts,” Savard said. “They get to actually interface with contractors and engineers from every organization you can imagine and get a peek at just how far their job reaches out and impacts the base and the mission.”





A requirement in the new standard of operations of the Premier Data Center ensures everything has an extra system. This allows for maintenance while maintaining power, heating, ventilation and air conditioning and never endangering the reliability of equipment in the data center. This also includes a fire suppression system safe for both electronics and employees.





The time and money spent on ensuring the dependability and increased capability of this installation makes it a strategic center of importance to U.S. European Command as well as the Department of Defense.



“I know thousands of hours went into this project and I know each of you guys put your heart and soul into making this a reality,” Cunningham said. “My hat’s off to all of you. Thank you very much for the opportunity to be a part of this.”