Following in his Father's Footsteps

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – “My true passion lies in public service, utilizing the law to assist individuals and make a positive impact on their lives,” said 1st Lt. Younghun Wi.



Like many other judge advocates, the 226th Officer Basic Course student grew up a military brat. “Constantly moving from place to place, my family embraced the challenges inherent in a Soldier’s life,” recalled the youngest of three. “I vividly recall the days spent in miliary base apartments in South Korea and overseas.”



Unlike many of his classmates though, Wi’s father served as the 29th Judge Advocate General in the Republic of Korea Army from 2002 to 2006. “My father not only fulfilled his duties as a Soldier but also embraced the ideals of the JAG Corps, always embodying the ethos of ‘Soldier First, Lawyer Always,’” said Wi. “Throughout his journey, he formed lifelong bonds with fellow Soldiers and mentors, and remains steadfast in his commitment to support veterans.



“Just as my father continues to live by this motto, I am determined to embrace the principles of ‘Soldier First, Lawyer Always,’ wholeheartedly serving my beloved country.”



Wi and his sisters moved to the United States when he was 14 years old. “My father had a temporary job assignment in Philadelphia after he retired. I was in 7th grade, and it was difficult at first since my English was not good at all,” explained Wi. “I was really confused because in Korea the students stay in the classroom and the teachers come in when the class starts. However, in the states, the students have to find the classroom. I was lost so many times and was embarrassed whenever I came in late, with all my classmates watching me.”



Wi quickly assimilated by playing sports. He fell in love with his adopted home so much so that he asked his parents if he could stay to finish high school. “My parents moved back to Korea when my second oldest sister started college [Carnegie Mellon]. My mom went back and forth every six months and checked on me from South Korea. I really liked that because I had so much freedom.”



Wi went on to major in economics and political science at Pennsylvania State University. “Studying both subjects in college, I learned that law intertwines with the world economy and politics,” said Wi. “I wanted to learn the law to understand the regulations. I thought about becoming a lawyer due to my father’s job, but I never thought of going to a law school in the U.S. Since English was my second language, I didn’t think I would make it.”



Thankfully for the JAG Corps, Wi worked through those doubts during a seven-month Southeast Asia backpacking trip. “As a typical guy, I was self-conscious going to restaurants alone and eating by myself,” recalled Wi.



He overcame that hangup and ended up discovering himself in Japan, China, Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand. “The last country I stopped by was Vietnam. I was hesitant to visit Vietnam, but I had no regrets after I saw how beautiful the country is and the food was absolutely amazing,” said Wi. “I learned so much during my trip. I was inspired to go to law school because I wanted to challenge myself intellectually. After I came back, I studied for the LSAT and applied to law schools.”



Not surprising given his economics background, Wi’s favorite class at Duquesne Law School was his antitrust law course. “I was fascinated by the history of antitrust law and cases between the government and big corporations.



Despite being duly licensed in both New Jersey and New York, Wi gave up civil practice to follow in his father’s footsteps. “I joined the Army because my father served in the Republic of Korea Army,” said Wi. “Since I had no military training and experience prior to DCC {Direct Commission Course), I was nervous and scared if I was going to make it. However, our class had many prior enlisted who helped me so much.”



After graduating from OBC next month, Wi will pcs to Fort Irwin. “I have met the most amazing people here,” said Wi. “They all come from different backgrounds, but we all serve the nation together. That’s pretty amazing. I will go wherever the Army needs me to go. It is such an adventure!”

