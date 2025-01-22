Lakes, reservoirs and dams of the Kansas City District: Vital assets to national infrastructure

Photo By Samuel Weldin | An aerial view of the Stockton Lake Dam operated and maintained by the U.S. Army Corps...... read more read more Photo By Samuel Weldin | An aerial view of the Stockton Lake Dam operated and maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District. Stockton and Truman Lake Dams are the two hydropower capable dams within the Kansas City District. see less | View Image Page

The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers oversees a diverse array of lakes, reservoirs and dams across a four-state region including Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa. These critical water resources not only enhance the region's environmental, economic and recreational vitality, but also serve as a cornerstone of the nation's infrastructure.



Under the Kansas City District’s umbrella is the management of 18 lakes and reservoirs. These include project locations such as Harry S. Truman, Stockton, Melvern and Smithville Lakes to name a few. Each project office is designed with multifunctional purposes, ensuring resources are effectively utilized to benefit both local communities and the nation at large.



Tempering flood risk



One of the primary objectives of the lakes, reservoirs and dams managed by the Kansas City District is flood risk mitigation. Flooding is one of the most common and costly natural disasters in the United States. The historic Midwest flood of 1993 covered 400,000 square miles and caused half a billion dollars in damages. The Kansas City District’s reservoirs and dams are critical in mitigating the devastating effects of floods by controlling water flow and storing excess rainfall or snowmelt. These projects have the ability to store millions of gallons of water, gradually releasing it in a controlled manner to enhance the resiliency of downstream communities.



Beyond flood control, these projects are essential in the aftermath of disasters, serving as water supply sources and providing stability to communities rebuilding from catastrophic events. They demonstrate how proactive infrastructure management can reduce risks and bolster long-term resilience.



The flood risk reduction measures ultimately save billions of dollars annually in potential property and infrastructure damage, as well as countless lives.



Water storage and quality capabilities



The reservoirs under the Kansas City District’s management provide reliable water supplies to cities, industries and agricultural operations. The approximately 200,000 water acres managed by the district are critical in maintaining water quality and ensuring the availability of clean water, even during periods of drought.



Along with enabling mass storage capacity, USACE regularly monitors water quality parameters such as temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, turbidity and concentrations of specific nutrients. USACE also regulates the flow of the water with planned releases to reduce stagnation and tests for pollutants, contaminants and pathogens that could negatively affect water quality.



Recreation creation



USACE lakes and reservoirs offer an abundance of recreational opportunities from boating and fishing, to camping and hiking. The 18 project sites throughout the Kansas City District attracted approximately 16 million visitors in FY24, boosting local and national economies to the tune of 4.4 million dollars that same year. A list of the features created by the district’s many lakes and reservoirs are: 208 recreational areas, almost 4,000 campsites, 950 trail miles, 17 marinas, 183 boat ramps and over 370,000 land acres for exploration and public use.



Clean energy



Two dams in the Kansas City District are equipped to generate renewable energy: Stockton and Harry S. Truman. This hydropower supports the national grid and provides clean energy to over 60,000 homes throughout the heartland by contributing to the national power grid and, ultimately, lowering prices for consumers.



Being able to supply renewable energy, flood control, water supply, recreational opportunities and mitigating negative impacts to the environment to the region makes the Stockton and Harry S. Truman Dams invaluable to our nation’s infrastructure.



A brighter future does not come without challenges



The infrastructure maintained by the Kansas City District, much of which was built decades ago, faces typical challenges such as structural aging, shifting personnel requirements, sedimentation control and expected budgetary constraints. Ongoing investment and innovation by USACE professionals are imperative to maintaining current and future project success. USACE is continuously and actively exploring ways to improve efficiency and resiliency through modernization and public-private partnerships. The lakes, reservoirs and dams managed by the Kansas City District provide invaluable services to the nation. As demands for these resources grow, maintaining and enhancing their functionality will remain a critical priority for USACE and the nation.