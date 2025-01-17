Enhancing Regional Defense: 35th ADA Hosts IBCS Demonstration

Osan Air Base, Korea – The 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (ADA) recently hosted a demonstration of Northrop Grumman's Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS), known as "Battle One". Held at the base's enlisted club on January 13-14, the event highlighted the system's advanced technology and its potential to shape the future of air defense

The IBCS demonstration drew a significant crowd of Air Defenders from throughout the Korean peninsula, including personnel from the 35th ADA’s subordinate battalions, the air defense community, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and South Korean partners. To meet the strong demand, the event featured hourly showings from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, giving as many people as possible the chance to see the system in action and learn about its capabilities.

The successful demonstration of the IBCS on the Korean peninsula marked an important milestone in the ongoing effort to enhance air defense capabilities in the region. By providing a firsthand look at the system's advanced technology and capabilities, the event helped to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the critical role that IBCS will play in supporting the defense of South Korea and the security of the region. As the ROK-US alliance continues to work together to advance air defense capabilities, events like the "Battle One demo" demonstration will remain essential in promoting collaboration, innovation, and readiness on the Korean peninsula.

Date Taken: 01.20.2025 Date Posted: 01.21.2025 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR