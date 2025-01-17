Air Defenders Recognized for Excellence by Eighth Army Commanding General

Osan Air Base, Korea – Lt. Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, commanding general of the Eighth Army, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robin M. Bolmer, visited the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Headquarters on January 15th. Lt. Gen. Laneve attended a semi-annual training brief, where he was joined by Col. Kevin P. Stonerook, brigade commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Antonio Golden, and the brigade's subordinate battalion command teams. The meeting provided an opportunity for Lt. Gen. LaNeve to engage with brigade leaders and discuss ongoing training initiatives, operations, and priorities.

During the visit, Lt. Gen. LaNeve also took the opportunity to recognize the outstanding contributions of several Air Defenders, presenting them with an Eighth Army challenge coin for their hard work and dedication to defending the airspace of the Korean peninsula. This is a testament to the brigade's commitment to excellence and readiness and serves as a reminder that the Air Defenders are always prepared to "fight tonight" in defense of the region.

Spc. Jones from Alpha Battery 6-52 ADA was acknowledged for his efforts in maintaining seamless communication during the transition to Tactical Site 10 during the Multi-Purpose Training Range move. Cpl. Tristan Myrick received recognition for his outstanding contributions to the fire control section at CTF-Defender, where his commitment to excellence stood out. Lastly, Sgt. Isabella Guillen from 2-1 ADA was commended for her dual role as the acting retention NCO, as well as her consistent commitment to maintaining her launcher crew certification. Their hard work and professionalism reflect the high standards of the unit.

