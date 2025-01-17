From Tire Shop to Global Missions: Michael Kennedy’s 45-Year Navy Legacy

Photo By Kayla Herrera | Michael Kennedy, site manager at the Ready Missile Test Facility, holds his 45 Years...... read more read more Photo By Kayla Herrera | Michael Kennedy, site manager at the Ready Missile Test Facility, holds his 45 Years of Government Service award as he stands with his team at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Point Mugu, California. The team’s support reflects the collaborative spirit and commitment to excellence that have defined Kennedy’s distinguished career. (U.S. Navy Photo by Kayla Herrera) see less | View Image Page

Michael Kennedy leans over a missile, his hands marked with black smudges as he carefully checks its components. Even after 45 years, Kennedy is most comfortable working alongside his team, ensuring every detail is just right.



“It feels like yesterday,” Kennedy adds, recalling the early days of learning on the job and helping keep the Navy’s aircraft ready for any mission.



Kennedy still laughs when he thinks back to 1979, standing in the Tire Shop at the Pacific Missile Test Center with grease-stained hands and a flat-tip screwdriver. He already knew his way around tools thanks to childhood days helping his dad fix cars back in Pennsylvania.



But he never imagined he’d eventually be the go-to guy for high-stakes missile extractions overseas or that he’d shape the Navy’s approach to ordnance in ways the manuals never even imagined.



“It’s been 45 years,” Kennedy said, pausing to reflect on a journey that’s led him from repairing F-14 tires to orchestrating complex missile operations around the globe.



“It’s not about the paycheck or the recognition; it’s about making sure our service members can trust their equipment and come home safe. That’s what keeps me here after all these years.”



For someone who once assumed a warhead sat in a missile’s nose, his transformation into one of NAWCWD’s most trusted experts is a testament to curiosity, mechanical know-how, and a knack for saying “yes” to challenges everyone else wants to avoid.



Learning the Ropes: From Tires to Tomcats

Kennedy’s Navy service from 1979 to 1983 introduced him to aircraft hydraulics, airframes, and eventually the Tire Shop in Point Mugu, California — a small but vital workspace where newcomers learned to maintain and replace wheels on Navy aircraft.



“Before I got to my designated shop, everyone spent time in tires,” Kennedy recalls. “It was the best on-the-job training you could ask for.”



By 1983, Kennedy had transitioned into civil service, working on everything from the F-14 Tomcat to specialized Air Force One and Marine One components. Each role deepened his appreciation for precision and reinforced the idea that every screw and every patch matter to the bigger mission.



Kennedy credits his early mentors for giving him the confidence to tackle complex tasks independently.



“I was that guy who said, ‘Sure, I’ll figure it out,’ even if I wasn’t 100% sure at first,” Kennedy said. “Back then, you relied on what you could learn from mentors and Chilton manuals — there was no Googling your way out of a problem.”



Tools of the Trade: A Key to Leadership

Over time, Kennedy’s knack for problem-solving propelled him into leadership roles. As a hydraulic shop supervisor, he mastered the ins and outs of aircraft systems. Later, he found his true calling at the Ready Missile Test Facility (RMTF).



Here he oversees the testing and maintenance of some of the Navy’s most critical missile assets, including the Air Intercept Missile-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile, known as the AIM-120 AMRAAM, and other essential assets.



One lesson he carried from day one is the value of knowing how to use tools correctly — something Kennedy looks for when hiring and training new teammates.



“I can teach people the explosives piece,” Kennedy said, “but if they can’t tell a Phillips from a flathead, that’s a bigger problem.”



“Mike’s ability to inspire his team has always set him apart,” said Joe Kyles, a retired AO1 who has worked alongside Kennedy for about eight years. “He’s relentless in finding solutions — whether it’s routine maintenance or some off-the-wall repair no one’s ever attempted before.”



Kennedy’s expertise took him and his team to far-flung locations. He’s learned to approach every mission with an open mind, whether it’s saving multi-million-dollar missile systems damaged by unexpected incidents or training foreign allies on ordnance handling.



“You adapt,” Kennedy said. “And if the manual doesn’t have the answer, sometimes you write a new one.”



Balancing the Mission with Personal Passions

Outside of work, Kennedy is passionate about restoring classic Mustangs — an extension of his lifelong love for tinkering. He’s also a pilot and a writer of spy novels, hobbies that sprang from the same sense of curiosity that defined his Navy career.



“Whenever I travel for missile work, I’m writing scenes in my head,” Kennedy said. “That downtime on a flight is perfect for brainstorming storylines.”



Kennedy’s creativity and mechanical instincts feed off each other.



“I see it as another form of problem-solving,” Kennedy explains. “One day, I’m figuring out how to remove a jammed missile from a canister; the next, I’m plotting a twist in my novel.”



A Network of Teammates: Strength in Numbers

Kennedy insists his successes are never a solo effort. Colleagues like Dan Wetherhold, an engineering technician at the RMTF, say Kennedy changed his life.



“After I retired from the Navy, I had limited career options — until Mike came along and recognized my potential,” Wetherhold said. “Fifteen years later, I’m still at RMTF, grateful he gave me the chance to build a real future for my family.”



Retired Navy Chief Kevin Woolgar, the newest addition to the team, agrees. “Mike sets the tone around here,” Woolgar said. “He never makes you feel like you asked a dumb question. He just shows you how to do it right and explains why it matters.”



A Lifetime of Service and Leadership

During a ceremony celebrating Kennedy’s 45 years of service, Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander of Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, thanked Kennedy for his enduring contributions.



“Thank you for your tremendous service,” Hash said. “We have served so many warfighters because of your service, leadership, and the team you’ve developed here at Point Mugu.”



Hash added, “It’s fantastic that you’ve spent that long serving your country; it truly is service. You’ve supported us at NAWCWD, your Navy, and your nation for a long time.”



Looking Ahead: Passing the Torch

After decades in service, Kennedy has retirement on his mind — though it’s not a certainty just yet. His colleagues often joke that they’ll believe it when they see it, and Rear Adm. Keith Hash’s words during the ceremony reflect a shared sentiment.



“It sounds like you plan to continue,” Hash said, a nod to Kennedy’s unwavering dedication and hands-on approach.



For Kennedy, however, the focus remains on ensuring his team is prepared for the future. Training the next generation is a priority, and he’s determined not to leave the shop “one deep” in any area.



“I want them to have every tool, every piece of knowledge I’ve picked up,” Kennedy said. “That way, the work keeps going strong.”



Looking back, Kennedy is most proud of how he’s helped shape a culture of relentless curiosity and can-do spirit — traits that echo the young sailor who first reported to the Tire Shop decades ago.



“I hope people remember I was here to support the warfighter and do the job right,” Kennedy said, flipping through photos of aircraft he’s worked on and missiles he’s helped keep mission-ready. “Because in the end, that’s what it’s all about — making sure our people have what they need to stay safe and win.”



Even with retirement on the table, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him extend those plans yet again. After all, there’s always another missile needing attention, another novel chapter waiting to be written, and another creative fix that only Michael Kennedy seems able to conjure.