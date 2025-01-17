Racing Toward Dreams: The Andrews Family’s Journey in Bahrain

Courtesy Photo | During a podium ceremony celebration, Jude Andrews was presented with a 2nd place...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | During a podium ceremony celebration, Jude Andrews was presented with a 2nd place trophy in the mini category for the first round of the Bahrain Rotax Max Challenge on September 27, 2024. Photo courtesy of David Andrews. see less | View Image Page

David Andrews, a Logistics Management Specialist with the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Middle East, moved to Bahrain nearly a year ago to take on his current role. With seven years of experience at DLA, Andrews has worked in multiple locations worldwide, including Korea, Germany, Virginia, and Bahrain. This global career has meant frequent moves for his family as well.



As an LMS assigned to Customer Operations, Andrews plays a critical role as the primary point of contact for all new customer requirements within the United States Central Command AOR. He is also the subject matter expert for the DLA Energy Middle East Situational Report, manages monthly fuel requests, and coordinates delivery schedules for direct delivery sites.



While balancing these important duties, Andrews’ greatest priority was ensuring a smooth transition for his wife and 12-year-old son, Jude. At the time of the move, Jude was understandably apprehensive about yet another school change, but the family quickly adapted and are happy to be back in Bahrain.



“The food, the culture, the living conditions, the expat community, the travel and the weather make it a wonderful place to live and raise a family,” said Andrews.



Upon arriving in Bahrain, Jude had the chance to visit the Bahrain International Karting Circuit with his family, and it was there that he discovered a newfound passion for motorsports. Though Jude had always shared an interest in racing with his dad, it wasn’t until April 2024 that he began practicing himself.



His enthusiasm quickly turned into success. By June 2024, Jude had signed with the Praga Racing Team in Bahrain, and he is now leading the national championship in the "mini" category for the season.



For Jude, the journey has been intense but rewarding. “Motorsports are challenging, but I love the adrenaline rush of being behind the wheel,” he shared. “It has taught me emotional control, self-discipline and how to deal with setbacks”.



The sport has not only helped him settle into life in the Middle East but has also brought the family closer together in support of his ambitions.



In less than a year, Jude has made a significant impact in the sport, and his parents have been a key part of that success. “My parents are my biggest supporters. They motivate me, they fund my racing, and they’re always there at the track cheering me on,” Jude said.



Jude’s ambitions don’t stop there. His ultimate dream is to become a Formula 1 driver, but for now, he’s focused on winning the Bahrain National Championship.



For David, watching his son’s journey has been an emotional experience. "It’s been a privilege to watch Jude progress in his craft. I get emotional when I see him race, and I’m not ashamed to admit it. I’m the luckiest dad in the world," said David.



The Andrews family has only grown closer through their shared commitment to supporting Jude in reaching his dreams. What began as a family adjustment to a new life in Bahrain has now become a journey of shared passion and support as they work together toward his future in motorsports.