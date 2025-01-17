Beale defenders train on autonomous targets at the range

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The smell of smoke and the deafening sound of bullets filled the air as Airmen directed the rounds of M249 light machine guns at human-like, robotic targets, one after another. When hit, these mannequin-like targets slump over, giving positive indication of a lethal shot.



The 9th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) conducted a 3-day exercise using autonomous robots equipped with innovative technology to replicate the movement of real-life opposing forces.



Still targets are a great way for security forces to apply fundamental skills, but they lack the realistic mobility that troops will only come face-to-face with in an austere environment. Instead of static precision training, these artificial intelligence-driven robots encourage Airmen to exercise their decision-making skills in a combat scenario.



“These devices increase the lethality, capability, and confidence of our Airmen going down range,” said Capt. James Stocks, 9th SFS commander. “These ‘smart’ live fire targets are all-wheel drive and will maneuver against us. After an Airman delivers a lethal shot to the dummy on top, it will fall over and stop moving.”



The robots are programmed with a software that allows a single operator to control a dozen robots at a time. They use precision navigation and intelligence to avoid collision and remain unpredictable.



On day one, Airmen participated in moving target engagement drills, including one called the Revived Target Drill. This drill consists of robots self-reviving one another, until all robots are eliminated. A group of Airmen were tasked to work together to strategically complete this mission.



Day two involved setting up on the machine gun range to incorporate heavyweight weapon systems and vehicles into the exercise. The objective of the day was to train Airmen on how to respond to enemy fire in a defensive manner. The autonomous robots simulated being the enemy and attacking in a squadron formation. Defenders fired their M249 light machine guns to eliminate the threat quickly and efficiently.



The 9th SFS conducts training that is constantly evolving to keep up with advances in technology. The goal is to enhance squad movement skills and give defenders more realistic training.



On the final day of the exercise, Airmen focused on ambush and defensive operations. Airmen utilized sniper rifles to engage in precision training with robotic targets who replicated an enemy’s movement patterns.



Throughout the exercise, Airmen put into practice skills they have been cultivating over time in a realistic scenario.



“This training is something that is pushing the barriers of what we are used to and accustomed to,” said Staff Sgt. Tyler Herbert, 9th SFS Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructor. “Being in this technology and being able to provide the training, I feel like we constantly have to adjust and be better.”



As technology evolves, so does the 9th SFS training. Exercises like these enhance all defender weapon engagement skills and keep troops ready for anything.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2025 Date Posted: 01.21.2025 17:21 Story ID: 489427 Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beale defenders train on autonomous targets at the range, by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.