Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd Keynotes 2025 MLK Scholarship Breakfast, Honoring Excellence and Resilience

Please assist me with a title: Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, served as the keynote speaker at the 2025 MLK Scholarship Oratorical Breakfast held at Rockford University in Rockford, Illinois, on Jan. 18.



Four high school seniors were awarded scholarships by the Mu Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity: Vydalis Cockrell, Jefferson High School; Kaleb Toliver, Fenton High School; Demetric Singleton, Hoffman Estates High School; and Noah Turnipseed, Hampshire High School.



The annual event, now in its 21st year, celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



“This event represents the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity,” said Anibal Vega, President of the Mu Alpha Lambda Chapter. “It brings our community together, and the scholarships help African American men achieve their educational goals. We want to empower students to move forward with their aspirations.”



Founded in 1906, Alpha Phi Alpha was the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American men. Initially, the fraternity served as a study and support group for minority students facing racial prejudice, both educationally and socially, at Cornell University.



Maj. Gen. Boyd, who became a member of the fraternity in college, spoke to the scholarship recipients about overcoming adversity and pursuing their dreams.



“You cannot plan for every setback, obstacle, or difficulty, but you can prepare yourself to face whatever comes your way,” Boyd said. “Throughout my service in the military and as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, I have found peers and leaders who inspire my personal resiliency. They helped solidify my commitment to my community.”

