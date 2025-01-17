243D Regiment RTI Conducts Subject-Matter Expert Exchange in The Bahamas

Photo By Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath | A member of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) shakes the hand of Staff Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath | A member of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) shakes the hand of Staff Sgt. Timothy Baker following a Subject-Matter Exchange (SMEE) Dec. 6, 2024, Nassau, Bahamas. The SMEE was based on the Common Faculty Development Instructor Course (CFD-IC), a program designed to enhance teaching effectiveness and develop skilled instructors, aligning with the Bahamas Military and Maritime Academy's goal to cultivate professional, well-trained leaders for its growing defense and maritime sectors. Some of the topics covered during the SMEE included methods of instruction, Army learning concepts, instructional strategies, classroom management, student evaluations, and a breadth of other tools to equip trainers and instructors to teach effectively in an adult environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath) see less | View Image Page

“This course will teach students how to instruct, inspire and improve their ability to communicate as instructors,” said Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Gilligan, primary Common Faculty Development Instructor Course (CFD-IC) course manager, 243D Regiment, Regional Training Institute (RTI). “We enhance the skills of those who teach -both commission and noncommission- which empowers not only the individual, but organization as a whole.”



The CFD-IC is a ten-day, 80-hour course, designed to equip Army trainers and instructors with the skills to effectively teach, train, and facilitate learning in an adult environment. Members of the 243D Regiment RTI, traveled to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to deliver a condensed five-day version of the program during a Subject-Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE).



“From what I can see and observe, the cohorts are very excited about this engagement,” said Commander Origin Deleveaux, President of the Bahamas Military and Maritime Academy. “We are extremely excited to leverage the expertise of the Rhode Island National Guard Regional Training Institute. For the last two years, we have been actively engaged in talks to improve our [Bahamas Military and Maritime] academy. This partnership is a must have.”



The Bahamas Military and Maritime Academy (BMMA) is the educational institution that falls under the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF). Launched in November 2024, the BMMA focuses on preparing individuals for entry into the RBDF or maritime professions.



“Being able to work with them [RBDF] through trials and tribulations that we’ve already seen will help them immensely as they start to onboard foundational training and learning environments within the maritime academy,” said Staff Sgt. Timothy Baker, primary CFD-IC trainer, 243D Regiment, RTI. “Being able to help refine teaching skills and best practices will then set forth a little bit more uniformity and congruency amongst their force and schoolhouse.”



Throughout the week, the classroom fluctuated between 45 to 50 participants, some of whom had already attended previous SMEEs. Among them was Sub. Lieutenant Michelle Farrington, the Deck/Supply Officer of Her Majesty’s Bahamian Ship (HMBS) Nassau.



“When I took this course, I was attached to the training department as an instructor, so the information was very timely,” said Farrington. “We learned a lot of teaching techniques. How to get your learners to understand your information, how to disseminate information, how to be innovative in your classroom…so, I would say the course was extremely useful for the defense force.”



Members of the RBDF attending the SMEE represented a diverse range of ranks and professions, spanning from enlisted to officers and from engineers to medics. Despite their varied roles, they share a common responsibility as senior leaders; the duty to train junior Marines.



“As a leader, that is one of my responsibilities, to look over my subordinates and help them in any way possible to excel up the ranks,” said Farrington. “In order for me to empower and assist them, I must first work on myself and make sure that I’m excelling in my career. The fact that you all [RING instructors] allowed us to learn and present in front of the class, it’s helped boost my confidence and competence as a leader.”



Since 2005, the Rhode Island National Guard and The Commonwealth of The Bahamas have been partnered through the State Partnership Program (SPP). The goal of SPP is to build enduring and mutually beneficial security relationships between U.S. States, territories, and National Guard units with other nations around the world. These engagements deepen the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s partnership with the Rhode Island National Guard and the United States Northern Command (NORTHCOM), demonstrating Rhode Island’s security cooperation efforts in support of its longstanding partner.