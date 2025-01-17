In support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, U.S. service members from across the nation joined Joint Task Force-National Capital Region to participate in ceremonial military traditions. However, many of the scheduled events for these members were canceled due to extreme weather conditions, leaving an excess of prepared meals. JTF-NCR leadership took this opportunity to give back to the local community by donating these meals to people living in the Washington area.



“JTF-NCR donated approximately 6,660 meals,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Adaline Hulet, a supply and sustainment logistics liaison officer. “Combined with the Presidential Inauguration Committee, there ended up being a total of 12,000 meals donated. We coordinated with the Central Union Mission to ensure these meals go out to food banks and shelters around the D.C. area today.”



The logistics and support team worked closely with the JTF-NCR legal team to get the excess food in the hands of those who need it within 24 hours of the inauguration.



“The organization runs on donations,” said Rick Snyder, Central Union Mission chef. “The impact this will have on the community is great.”



This donation initiative not only minimizes waste, but also highlights JTF-NCR's dedication to supporting those in need. The efforts of this team exemplify the values of service, turning the food surplus into an effort to assist members of the local community here.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2025 Date Posted: 01.21.2025 17:01 Story ID: 489418 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-NCR members donate meals to local shelters, by SrA Corinna Morlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.