Wheeler Army Airfield, HAWAII –Even in paradise, food insecurity can be a challenge.

Volunteers from the 921st Contracting Battalion. 413th Contracting Support Brigade,; and Regional Contracting Office-Hawaii, came together to support community efforts at the Hawaii Food Bank. T

The group sorted and prepared thousands of pounds of food for distribution to dozens of distribution centers across the island of Oahu, where the food is delivered to those in need. This initiative, co-chaired by Capt. Hyrum Wischmeier and Staff Sgt. Amber Sanchez of Contracting Detachment-B, 921st, who gave up their personal time to improve access to nutrition for Hawaiian individuals and families who require this service.

Building on their volunteer efforts, other contributing units also led a month-long food drive, resulting in the collection of 252 pounds of non-perishable items. These donations provided approximately 210 meals for individuals and families in need across Oahu.

The joint volunteer effort at the Hawaii Food Bank extended beyond immediate relief. By coming together to support this resource, military members from the 921st, 413th , and RCO-Hawaii honored the connection with the local community. The Hawaii Food Bank's influence currently services over 200,000 individuals and families.

Sanchez, reflected on the experience, saying, "This was one of the most impactful and rewarding service projects I've had the privilege of participating in during my time in the Army."

Through their efforts, the 921st CBn, 413th CSB, and RCO-Hawaii demonstrated that a difference can be made when individuals come together in support of a common cause.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2024 Date Posted: 01.21.2025 14:59 Story ID: 489409 Location: US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Contracting Officials combine efforts with the Hawaii Food Bank to feed Oahu., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.