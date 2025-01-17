TRICARE Extends Payment Deadline to Feb. 28 for TRICARE West Region Beneficiaries

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency today announced TRICARE beneficiaries in the West Region have until Friday, Feb. 28, to update their payment information with TriWest Healthcare Alliance, the new West Region contractor, and pay their premiums or risk losing coverage.



Beneficiaries have three options for updating their payment information quickly and securely:

• Option 1: Log in to the Self-Service, Secure Beneficiary Portal.

• Option 2: Call TriWest Customer Service at 888-TRIWEST (874-9378).

• Option 3: Download the Automatic Monthly TRICARE Payment Set Up Request form. Complete the form and mail it to the address on Page 2. The form is for recurring monthly payments.



“Our priority is ensuring every beneficiary maintains uninterrupted access to the care they deserve," said Malcolm Jones, enrollment specialist, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Heath Agency. "While we've extended the deadline, we urge you to act now to secure your coverage and avoid disruptions. Taking care of our patients begins with making sure they're covered—don't wait to set up your payments with TriWest."



This extension applies to beneficiaries enrolled in TRICARE Young Adult, TRICARE Reserve Select, TRICARE Retired Reserve, TRICARE Prime, and TRICARE Select who pay for their TRICARE coverage using bank electronic funds transfer, credit card, or debit card.



Beneficiaries who fail to provide payment information, or choose not to do so, by the deadline will be disenrolled retroactive to Jan. 1.



The extension affects beneficiaries in the West Region, including those in Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin---states that transferred to the West Region on Jan. 1 as part of TRICARE's new regional contracts.



Since November 2024, DHA has been actively working to notify beneficiaries about the need to update their payment information through direct mail, email campaigns, and social media outreach. Despite these efforts, some beneficiaries still need to take action to maintain their coverage.



No action is required for:

• Beneficiaries who have already set up payment methods with TriWest

• TRICARE For Life, US Family Health Plan, or TRICARE Overseas health plan members

• Active duty service members and their families who don't pay enrollment fees

• Those who pay by military pay system allotment

• Beneficiaries in the East Region, where Humana Military maintains current payment information



The Defense Health Agency provides health services to 9.5 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.



