'I didn’t know what to do!' - A first aid kit for life

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. – Precautionary actions are essential for ensuring safety and well-being. Consider the importance of wearing solar glasses during solar eclipses, enrolling in an annual CPR class to enhance lifesaving skills for emergencies, adhering to road laws that protect pedestrians, motorcyclists, and other drivers, and having smoke detectors in homes. Incorporating proactive steps helps minimize risks for Guardians and their family and friends.



We know exactly how to respond to someone bleeding but what do we do when we can’t see that someone is hurting, grieving or having trouble?



According to the National Institutes of Health, in 2024, approximately 57.8 million individuals in the U.S., or 21% of the population, across all demographics live with some form of mental illness. Data from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing reveals that we are now 23 times more likely to encounter someone experiencing a mental health crisis than someone in need of CPR. This stark reality underscores the importance of recognizing and addressing mental health issues with the same urgency and preparedness as physical emergencies.



Space Launch Delta 45 offers quarterly Mental Health First Aid Training for military personnel and their families, supporting the Space Force's commitment to overall wellness, safety, and preparation for life's stumbling blocks.



"Dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath of suicide and substance abuse among friends and cherished loved ones left me questioning why it happened and if I had overlooked any warning signs," expressed Kristine Villarreal, the Mission Assurance Integration Lead.



Recognizing the signs of a mental health emergency and knowing how to respond appropriately can make a profound impact on someone's well-being.



"I realized I sought more than awareness; I needed practical guidance on recognizing and responding to warning signs of a mental health crisis in those around me," said Villarreal.



Education on early intervention techniques and effective communication strategies provides vital support and helps a person regain their stability during a challenging moment.



Taking the time to learn these skills enhances awareness to make a significant difference in someone's life. Identify early signs of distress, enabling educated intervention that could make a significant difference for someone in distress.



"The techniques I have learned equip me with the knowledge and courage to reach out to someone grappling with emotional challenges," assured Villareal. "Sometimes it is hard for someone to find the strength to seek professional support; they do not have to do it alone."

Everyone should know basic skills to help aid a person in a mental or substance use challenge, especially as the number of Americans facing mental health challenges continues to grow at an alarming rate each year.



One day each quarter, instructors teach these valuable skills to volunteers, hoping to make a difference one person at a time.



For more information or questions about Mental Health First Aid contact the Integrated Prevention and Resilience Workforce Office at 321-494-3743.

