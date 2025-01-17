Kentucky Soldiers aid the Commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Soldiers from the Kentucky Army National Guard came to the aid of fellow Kentuckians across the Commonwealth after Winter Storm Blair left ice and snow along its path of disruption Jan. 5-6.



In a display of interagency operability, Soldiers and their counterparts from Kentucky Emergency Management and Kentucky State Police provided transportation to essential medical personnel and first responders who would otherwise have not been able to safely travel to their critical and essentials jobs.



As a proven and effective means of transportation in extreme conditions, Soldiers made use of their assigned High Mobility Multi-Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) in a supportive way.



“I didn’t think I would have any issues getting to work since I have a four-wheel drive SUV,” said Sherrie Judson, a licensed practical nurse at Bradford Square nursing home. “I never thought I would need to ride in a humvee to make it to my job.”



Soldiers not only transported personnel, but they were also responsible for the delivery of critical medications to areas where the storm hit hardest.



Anita Lawson, a pharmacy buyer at Frankfort Regional Medical Center, also relied on the Guard for transportation to and from the hospital.

“I went outside, and my truck was iced over,” stated Lawson. “I wasn’t able to even open the door to see if it would start. I am so happy that you all are great and able to provide this much needed help.”



This encounter led Lawson and Staff Sgt. Aaron Cook, a petroleum supply specialist with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion (Assault), 147th Aviation Regiment, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, to discover a connection that goes back years before the storm.



Through pleasant conversation, the two discovered that they lived relatively close to each other on opposite ends of the same street; although their connection goes back further than that. They lived near each other several years before, in fact they lived on the same street at one time.



“You really realize how small the world is when you have these conversations,” said Cook. “As we were pulling up to her house, I mentioned that I lived down the street. From there we talked about the location and how it was nicer than living right in town. We then realized we were right near each other, and I mentioned the street I grew up on; coming to find out that we were neighbors then, too.”



Transportation of personnel was not the only mission that the Kentucky Army National Guard was able to fill. The delivery of aid in the form of essential supplies, like food and water, and critical medications was also tasked to the Soldiers.



As of January 9, 2025, about 120 Guardsmen were activated, conducting approximately 46 missions; 11 road clearing missions and 35 transportation mission. Through this, Guardsmen logged more than 5,500 miles throughout 10 counties.

