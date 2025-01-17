New Self-help Store Services Cadets

The Academy’s 10th Civil Engineer Squadron recently opened a self-help store in Sijan Hall. Dubbed “U-Fix-It,” Academy leadership intends for the store to expedite aesthetic improvement requests in order to beautify campus dorm rooms, common areas and workspaces.



“Our U-Fix-It store provides a one-stop shop to facility managers by expediting their maintenance requests,” said Raymond Johnson, 10th CE Operations Flight Chief. “It allows cadets an avenue to keep their facilities to the standards expected of a military service academy.”



Cadets can sign out tools via a hand-receipt. However, they must submit an Air Force Form 332, Base Civil Engineer Work Request, to their facility manager for approval for any paint, spackle, or other project requiring an expanse of materials. Johnson emphasized the importance of Cadets including their squadron commander on any self-help requests. Upon approval, U-Fix-It managers can issue supplies such as picture hangers, drywall anchors, paint and more.



“I know that cadets have a lot of studying to do so their time is valuable,” said Kelley Meyer, base maintenance contractor. “With that being said, I would like cadets to see what’s available to them at our self-help store and to continue their learning, even if it’s a small skill-set that will benefit them in the future.”



In addition to supplies, the store has a team of expert craftsmen, such as Meyer, who bring decades of experience from the civilian sector to provide training and technical advice ensuring cadets perform minor maintenance safely and correctly.



“Self-help projects don’t need to be a burden,” said Meyer. “We want this to be something that USAFA personnel look forward to doing and to be proud of. It can be really fulfilling.”



The U-Fix-It Store isn’t just limited to Cadets, according to Johnson. All Academy personnel can use the store front to address minor issues in their workspaces.



“We’re committed to making sure the U-Fix-It program is successful,” said Johnson. “This bolsters our capability to meet the intent of the Superintendent’s Pride in Ownership operations order.”



The facilities across the installation, and specifically the cadet area, are decades old, many of them built in the 1950s and 60s. Johnson encourages cadets to act on ensuring they do their part to keep their areas up to Academy standards.



“We’re here as a support system for cadets more than anything,” said Meyer. “We want to help make their surroundings nicer. If a cadet has an issue with their room and they want something fixed, we’re here to be a resource.”



The U-Fix-It store is located on the ground floor of Sijan Hall and open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2025 Date Posted: 01.21.2025 12:26 Story ID: 489392 Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Self-help Store Services Cadets, by TSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.