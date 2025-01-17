NAVIFOR Hosts Culture of Excellence (COE) 2.0 Summit

Photo By Robert Fluegel | Vice Adm. Michael Vernaza, commander of Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), opens the...... read more read more Photo By Robert Fluegel | Vice Adm. Michael Vernaza, commander of Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), opens the third annual Culture of Excellence (COE) 2.0 Summit. The event reaffirms the Navy's commitment to enhancing resiliency, operational readiness, and fostering a "Get Real, Get Better" mindset across the Information Warfare domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) hosted the third annual Culture of Excellence (COE) 2.0 Summit Jan. 9-10, reaffirming the Navy’s commitment to promoting resiliency, operational readiness, and a "Get Real, Get Better" mindset across the Information Warfare (IW) domain.



Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, NAVIFOR’s Commander and IBoss, opened the summit welcoming leaders, presenters, and participants from across the Navy enterprise.



“Good morning! It is an honor to serve as your IBOSS and my privilege to host you for this third iteration of the IW community’s ongoing effort to promote resiliency and the ‘Get Real, Get Better’ mindset across the domain,”

Vernazza began. “This year’s summit focuses on the continued rollout of COE 2.0, an adaptable framework designed to streamline and align Navy programs, providing actionable tools for leaders to better understand and address the needs of their people.”



The first day of the summit emphasized "Setting the Foundation" for COE 2.0. Sessions explored the origins of the initiative and how it aligns with the Navy’s broader "Get Real, Get Better" approach. Highlights included a discussion of the Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW), insights into Human Factors Boards and Councils, and a Warrior Toughness Panel addressing mind, body, and spiritual readiness.

One attendee noted the impact of the discussions, saying, “The sessions on Human Factors Boards and Warrior Toughness really opened my eyes to new ways we can support our Sailors. I’m walking away with actionable steps to improve resiliency in my own command.”



The second day focused on "Building from the Foundation," introducing new initiatives like the Women’s Initiative Team (WIT) and enhancing existing programs such as the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) program. Discussions covered topics like Spiritual Readiness, mental health concerns, and family advocacy resources available through Navy Fleet and Family Support Centers.



LCDR Matt Hennard, who coordinated the summit, highlighted the collaborative effort behind its success. “This event wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. From the speakers to the behind-the-scenes staff, this summit showcased what true teamwork looks like. It’s inspiring to see how committed we all are to fostering a better culture.”



In his closing remarks, Vernazza emphasized teamwork, family, and morale as pillars of success, reflecting guidance from recent Fleet Orders.



“Teamwork is the bedrock of mission accomplishment,” Vernazza stated. “When every Sailor knows they are valued and understands their unique role, we unlock the full potential of our collective strength.”



He further challenged attendees to turn the summit’s discussions into actionable strategies, ensuring every Sailor feels supported and ready to contribute to the mission.



The COE 2.0 Summit underscored NAVIFOR’s role in fostering a culture that prioritizes the well-being and readiness of Sailors, families, and the broader Navy community.



“As leaders, it’s our duty to set the standards, define the playbook, and guide our teams through challenges,” Vernazza concluded. “Together, we will continue to safeguard our nation, honor our families, and uphold the highest standards of readiness and resilience.”



The summit’s outcomes will serve as a foundation for advancing the Navy’s Culture of Excellence in 2025 and beyond, ensuring the IW community remains resilient, connected, and mission ready.



NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN.



NAVIFOR's mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN.