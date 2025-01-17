Missile Defense Mandatory Center of Expertise (MCX) announces upcoming contract, sets conference for contract synopsis

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s Missile Defense Mandatory Center of Expertise (MCX) announces an Industry Day/Synopsis Review conference for the upcoming solicitation of its $400 million Architect and Engineer (AE) Indefinite Delivery Contract (IDC).



The new AE IDC is designed to promote industry competition to deliver cutting edge solutions to critical national defense programs by eliminating Cost Plus Fixed Fee (CPFF) as a task order type which removes the requirement for the offeror to provide a Cost Accounting Standards Disclosure Statement at the time of proposal.



The addition of a yearly on-ramp opportunity allows initially unsuccessful offerors the ability to learn from their de-briefs and resubmit their proposal on a yearly basis to reduce risk to the offeror. Missile Defense specific experience is not required if offeror’s demonstrated experience meets each of the required competencies for Mission Critical and Essential Weapon System facilities and infrastructure.



The conference is set for 1 – 3 p.m., Feb. 19 at U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville facility at Bldg. RG300, Redstone Arsenal, Ala. For more information on the contract and to secure a seat for the event, visit https://dvidshub.net/r/dqtkbt download fill out the registration form, and send the form to CEHNC-MDAE5@usace.army.mil .



The form also provides information regarding gaining access to Redstone Arsenal and Huntsville Center (RG 300).



The event will also broadcast via MS Teams with access information available on the registration form.



Huntsville Center’s Missile Defense MCX provides worldwide technical expertise to deliver the highest quality Mission Critical and Mission Essential Weapon System facilities and infrastructure for the Department of Defense and other federal agencies and foreign governments, in partnership with other U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commands.

