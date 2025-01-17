A resilient future in the making

Courtesy Photo | A rendering of the future chapel facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A rendering of the future chapel facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2025. The chapel will serve as a multi-faith worship space for Team Tyndall and will house the 325th Wing Staff Agencies Chaplain Corps. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Natural Disaster Recover Division) see less | View Image Page

Rebuilding an installation while continuing daily operations is no simple undertaking. Still, with the help of assisting agencies, members of Tyndall Air Force Base have met the challenge head-on, with 2024 being a big milestone year. However, with the excitement of a new year, installation personnel look ahead to the changes just around the corner in 2025.



In 2024, a total of nine projects crossed the finish line, resulting in the completion of 14 new facilities. These included the 325th Fighter Wing Headquarters building, a new Child Development Center (CDC), a Small Arms Range and various security infrastructure improvements like the new gates and mobility storage facilities.



"The upcoming construction milestones at Tyndall Air Force Base are not just about rebuilding structures - they are about building a stronger, more agile force,” said Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th FW commander. “These new facilities will ensure our Airmen are better equipped, housed, and supported, enabling them to maintain their lethal edge and readiness for our mission."



As Tyndall continues its rebuild into 2025, several milestones are set to further enhance its operational capacity and quality of life for service members and their families. One of the most anticipated changes will be the opening of the Marina, which will provide a much-needed recreational space and waterfront views.



Two new Airmen dorm facilities will also be completed to house young Airmen. This will address the growing demand for on-base housing and ensure that personnel have the accommodations they need to focus on their duties.



Notably, five roundabouts will be constructed on the base, facilitating smoother and safer traffic flow. Two roundabouts will be located on the north side, while three will be on the south side. These traffic improvements will make navigating Tyndall more efficient and reduce congestion during peak hours.



A significant milestone in 2025 will be completing a brand-new maintenance squadron complex to support the base's growing fleet of F-35s. The complex will be accompanied by significant upgrades to the aircraft parking apron, providing the infrastructure necessary to accommodate future operational demands.



A new chapel will open toward the end of 2025, offering spiritual support to service members and their families. This will be another key step in ensuring the well-being of the Team Tyndall community.



“In 2025, we’re on schedule to complete a number of mission related facilities as well as venues for Airmen and their families to relax and recreate,” said Col. Robert Bartlow, Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Natural Disaster Recovery Division chief. “After years of planning and design it’s incredibly gratifying to see projects completed at Tyndall.”



With all the construction and improvements underway, navigating the base can be challenging. However, Tyndall personnel have access to helpful resources, such as regular traffic updates on the base's Facebook page as well as printouts in areas like the Commissary, Base Exchange and Shoppette.



Additional updates are provided on the billboard near the E US-98 bridge courtesy of the Florida Department of Transportation, which provides the latest information on road closures and construction zones.