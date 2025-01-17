12th Combat Aviation Brigade strengthens NATO partnership by hosting second Polish Apache Initiative summit

ANSBACH, Germany – The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade is gearing up to host the second Polish Apache Initiative Summit at Katterbach Army Airfield this week. This summit marks a crucial step in strengthening NATO’s attack aviation capabilities and fostering collaboration among key allies.



The Polish Apache Initiative, launched by V Corps and hosted by 12th CAB, is a vital program designed to support Poland’s integration of the AH-64Ev6 Apache helicopter into its military. Poland recently agreed to purchase 96 of these state-of-the-art helicopters, positioning it to be the second-largest operator of Apaches in the world, just behind the United States. This significant investment underscores Poland’s commitment to modernizing its military and enhancing its ability to contribute to NATO operations.



The initiative focuses on improving interoperability – the ability of different military units to work together seamlessly. By bringing together attack aviation leaders from Poland, the United States, and other European nations, the Polish Apache Initiative aims to develop shared tactics, training procedures, and maintenance practices. It ensures that NATO allies can operate together effectively in any situation.



The first summit, held in August 2024 in Inowroclaw, Poland, laid the groundwork for this ongoing collaboration. Leaders from V Corps and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade engaged with Polish military leaders, discussing detailed tactics for integrating Apaches into Poland’s armed forces and exploring how these powerful helicopters can best support ground troops, conduct reconnaissance missions, and contribute to a wide range of operational scenarios. Beyond the tactical discussions, the summit provided a valuable opportunity for leaders to connect on a personal level, forging bonds of friendship and understanding that will be crucial to the long-term success of the initiative.



“The Apache is a formidable weapon, and its increasing presence in Europe sends a clear message to any potential adversary: NATO stands united and ready to defend itself,” said Col. Ryan Kendall, commander of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade. “This initiative is about more than just attack helicopters; it’s about demonstrating our unwavering commitment to collective security.”



Expanding the Partnership



This second summit builds upon the foundation established in August and broadens the scope of the initiative. Military leaders from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands will join their Polish and American counterparts, creating a forum for sharing expertise and best practices.



The summit will delve into four key areas essential to effective attack aviation operations.

• Organize: How to structure and command Apache units.

• Fight: Tactics and strategies for using Apaches in combat.

• Sustain: Maintaining and repairing Apaches to keep them flying.

• Train: Preparing pilots and crews to operate Apaches effectively.



Participants will engage in in-depth discussions and have the opportunity to experience the Apache helicopter simulator, a cutting-edge tool used to train pilots.



“We are thrilled and honored to host this important summit and continue our partnership with Poland and other NATO allies,” said Col. Kendall. “By sharing our knowledge and expertise, we are investing in the future of our alliance and ensuring that we can face any challenge together.”

