Guam emergency responders hold first quarterly SAR professionals meeting of 2025

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | Leaders from Guam’s search and rescue (SAR) community listen to input from John...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | Leaders from Guam’s search and rescue (SAR) community listen to input from John Balbin, team leader of the Special Enforcement Amphibious Section Guam Police Department, during a meeting on Jan. 8, 2025, at the Port of Guam training room to collaborate on life-saving efforts across the island and surrounding waters. Representatives from U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron-25, Joint Region Marianas dispatch, and Naval Hospital Guam’s emergency medicine department participated in the first quarterly SAR professionals meeting of 2025 to review historical case data from fiscal years 2023 and 2024 and discussed recent complex cases to identify lessons learned and improve future coordination. The group also highlighted the critical SAR objectives of minimizing loss of life, reducing crew risk, and optimizing resources during missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — Leaders from Guam's search and rescue (SAR) community came together on Jan. 8, 2025, at the Port of Guam training room to collaborate on life-saving efforts across the island and surrounding waters.



Representatives from U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron-25, Joint Region Marianas dispatch, and Naval Hospital Guam's emergency medicine department participated in the first quarterly SAR professionals meeting of 2025.



"We deeply value the partnerships we have across Guam's emergency response community. This collaboration is essential to ensuring effective SAR operations in our challenging environment," said Lt. Kira Adams, U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) chief. "We thank our partners for their dedication to this shared mission of keeping our communities safe."



The session opened with introductions and an overview of SAR roles and responsibilities. Attendees reviewed historical case data from fiscal years 2023 and 2024 and discussed recent complex cases to identify lessons learned and improve future coordination. The group also highlighted the critical SAR objectives of minimizing loss of life, reducing crew risk, and optimizing resources during missions.



"Given our strategic location and weather challenges within this region, the success of our Search and Rescue operations hinges on the strong relationships we've built with our local and federal partners. The expertise, resources, and unwavering support allow us to respond effectively to emergencies and ensure the safety of our community and SAR responders," said Battalion Chief Roderick Meno, rescue commander of the Guam Fire Department.



Guam's SAR community is seeing a concerning rise in water-related fatalities. In fiscal year 2023, there were six confirmed deaths associated with people in the water, according to U.S. Coast Guard tracked cases. In the fiscal year 2024, that number rose to 11, and there are already six in the fiscal year 2025. These numbers may not include additional efforts by Guam Fire in cases where the U.S. Coast Guard was not involved. SAR professionals stressed the need for vigilance and preparedness before heading to the beach, out to sea, or on hikes. The public can help first responders reduce emergencies and avoid preventable tragedies by taking proactive safety measures.



"It's important to know that emergency responders do not actively monitor social media channels. Please don't use them to report distress unless it's a last resort," added Adams. "Effective communication and situational awareness are key to reducing risks and ensuring a safe return to loved ones."



During the meeting, participants addressed the unique challenges posed by Guam's remote geography, rugged terrain, and resource constraints. They discussed the growing need for public awareness about the risks associated with outdoor recreational activities, including jungle hikes and ocean excursions such as free diving and spearfishing. SAR professionals emphasized several key safety items for residents and visitors:



- Never go alone: Always explore Guam's natural landscape with a partner or group.



- Stay connected: Recognize the terrain may create communication dead zones for cell phones and VHF radios. Personal locator beacons provide accurate location information to rescuers and are more reliable than smartphone SOS features, which don't work in Guam.



- Use text messages: In emergencies, text messages often go through when calls don't. They also use less power and data. If your calls aren't connecting, consider using text.



- Change your voicemail: Update your outgoing voicemail message with your location, situation, and plans. This message remains accessible even if your phone dies.



- Stay with your vessel: If your boat overturns, stay with it or huddle with others. It's easier for rescuers to spot large objects at sea, and boats drift differently than individuals, which SAR teams account for when planning searches.



- Plan your dive and dive your plan: Several recent losses came when people changed plans or went out for one more dive, often breaking off from a group and venturing alone.



- Check the weather and heed advisories: Be aware of weather conditions and marine forecasts before heading out. Heed all advisories and never overestimate your skills or the capabilities of your equipment. The National Weather Service provides detailed forecasts and advisories at https://www.weather.gov/gum/ and on https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/.



- Consider response time in remote areas: Even with helicopter support, there may be delays associated with reaching remote areas. Similarly, despite having all-terrain vehicles, Guam Fire often must hike in on foot to conduct rescues, which takes time. Call for help as soon as you think there's an issue to avoid further delays.



- Boating safety education is available on Guam: The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Guam offers boating safety classes and other services to promote safe boating. The Auxiliary is a uniformed, all-volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard. Visit https://wow.uscgaux.info/content.php?unit=140-02-24 for information on courses and vessel exams.



- Youth water safety courtesy of the Guam Police Department: On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Guam Police Department (GPD) Special Enforcement Amphibious Section (SEAS), along with the Recreational Boating Safety (RBS) Office, will conduct two sessions of their Recreational Boating Safety education program dubbed Operation "C-WEED" Community Water Educational Engagement Detail at Hagåtña Marina. Advance registration is required. Email guamboating@gmail.com or call 671-475-8448.



The meeting concluded with a discussion on strengthening interagency communication and resource-sharing to optimize SAR efforts. The professionals agreed ongoing collaboration is essential to overcoming the challenges of remote search and rescue operations. The U.S. Coast Guard and its partners are committed to protecting lives and ensuring safe seas across Micronesia. They are calling on the community to actively promote safety and awareness to prevent emergencies before they happen.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam, comprising over 350 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, focused on maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania. The team includes U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam and their sub-units, staffed by dedicated active-duty, reserve, and civilian personnel. With a significant presence in Guam, Saipan, and the Micronesia sub-region, this integrated team focuses on operations and logistics to support maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania and maintains close ties with local communities.



For more information about U.S. Coast Guard actions, please contact CWO Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil.



For more information about Guam Fire Department actions, please contact Lt. Nick Garrido at nicholas.garrido@gfd.guam.gov.