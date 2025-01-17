403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Cho, Woo-Chan - Army Field Support Battalion-Korea

Mr. Cho, Woo-Chan has distinguished himself through exceptional performance as the government purchase card holder and manager of the blanket purchase agreement under the Logistics Cost Sharing Program. His meticulous attention to detail and resource optimization have directly reduced costs to the U.S. Government while ensuring seamless, error-free operations. By expertly managing these programs, Mr. Cho has upheld the highest standards of accountability and efficiency, enabling critical logistical support and saving valuable resources. In addition to his procurement duties, Mr. Cho has excelled as the tool manager, sub hand receipt holder, and key controller, ensuring strict accountability of assets and enhancing operational readiness. His efforts during the recent Command Maintenance Discipline Program and Command Supply Discipline Program inspections earned a commendation from the commander for his diligence and preparation. Mr. Cho’s professionalism, expertise, and dedication have made a significant impact on the success of the Installation Maintenance Division, setting a standard of excellence for his peers.



Hometown:



I was born in Busan and currently live in Cheonan.



How long have you been a member of the team?



It has been 18 years since I came to the Installation Maintenance Division and four years since I started at the Supply Office.

What duties are you responsible for?



As a government purchase card holder, I use the government card to purchase vehicle parts and equipment used in IMD Also, the Global Combat Support System-Army is used to apply for, manage, turn-in applications for various work equipment used in IMD, apply for, manage, and turn-in of test, measurement, and diagnostic equipment. I’m also helping Mr. So, Sung-Min, IMD supervisor, with sub hand receipts.



What is the best thing about working at the IMD?



I love vehicles, so it’s good to work with them, and it’s good to meet and support many people.



What is the best thing about being a IMD supply?



It’s when we won the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence and when people like it because I supported them.



What do you like to do in your free time?



Enjoy various sports (mountain bike, bowling) or have a happy time with my family.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



When I have to do something, I think the most important point is to do it steadily without giving up.

