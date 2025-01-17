National Guard Bureau leaders meet with Guardsmen supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration

Photo By Master Sgt. Zach Sheely | Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, Army Senior Enlisted...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Zach Sheely | Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, Army Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, and Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, director, Army National Guard, visit National Guardsmen on duty to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration as part of Joint Task Force – District of Columbia (JTF-DC), Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2025. JTF-DC is a scalable and tailorable entity that supports presidential inaugurations every four years and is led by the commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard. JTF-DC supports civilian authorities, such as the U.S. Capitol Police, U.S. Secret Service and D.C. Metropolitan Police by providing support like crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON (1/19/2025) – Approximately 7,800 National Guard troops are on duty here as part of a large interagency presence to ensure the peaceful transition of power during the 60th Presidential Inauguration Monday, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration.



Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, Army Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, director, Army National Guard, and other NGB leaders met with Guardsmen at various locations across the nation’s capital Sunday.



Sporting a special shoulder patch with a Minuteman in the middle and the words “Always Ready, Always There,” stitched across the bottom to make them easily identifiable, these Guardsmen—representing approximately 40 states, territories and the District of Columbia—form Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, led by the commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, Army Maj. Gen. John Andonie and JTF commander, Army Brig. Gen. Craig Maceri.



At the request of civil authorities, JTF-DC personnel are staged throughout the city to support the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police by helping with crowd management, traffic control points, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations.



“The National Guard’s experience, versatility and long-standing relationships help ensure seamless collaboration with our interagency partners to set the conditions for a safe and peaceful presidential inauguration,” Nordhaus said.



“We could not be prouder of you,” he said. “You give confidence to the American people to know the Guard is here.”



The 20th Amendment to the Constitution specifies that the term of each elected President of the United States begins at noon on January 20 of the year following the election. Each president must take the oath of office before assuming the duties of the position.



The NGB, along with states and civilian agency partners, spent much of the last year preparing for the inauguration, which usually takes place outside the United States Capitol. Officials modified the plan Friday due to the predicted extreme cold, and the ceremony will now happen inside the Capitol Rotunda with a follow-on event at Washington’s Capital One Arena.



“Our Soldiers have been able to quickly adapt to meet the needs of the Secret Service,” Army Maj. Peter Leach, operations officer with the Maryland National Guard’s 581st Troop Command, said.



Stubbs praised the Guardsmen’s agility to quickly shift to the new plan.



“It’s impressive,” Stubbs said. “Your professionalism is evident. Your dedication is admirable. I’m proud of you, the whole nation is proud of you.”



Guardsmen began flowing into the National Capital Region last week and received assignments to JTF-DC’s subordinate task forces to address diverse operational needs. The subordinate task forces are working closely with federal and local agencies to protect critical infrastructure and maintain seamless coordination. A reserve force is also on standby to offer scalable support to ensure flexibility to address requests from civil authorities.



“To bring 48 states, D.C. and the territories together takes a team of teams to represent the American people on this all-important day,” Raines said.



Army Lt. Col. Julie Shelley, who is serving as the Task Force Reserve commander for the inauguration, is the 372nd Military Police Battalion commander with the D.C. Army National Guard.



“Our task force is comprised of the District’s military police battalion, and we are very grateful to be supported by Soldiers and Airmen from Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Tennessee and Wyoming—over 800 servicemembers in total,” Shelley said. “There is a great deal of coordination required to get the servicemembers and all their equipment here and staged, not to mention space for them to bed down, and space to train, both independently as organic units and as a combined force.



“I am fortunate to have great leadership teams from the other states, especially the noncommissioned leaders that are like-minded when it comes to Soldier care and mission focus,” she said. “These Soldiers and Airmen have proved they are willing to put in the long hours and hard work required to meet those expectations. I’m proud of how quickly they came together and developed a sense unity for this mission. I believe they understand what an important role they play in keeping the citizens safe. I hope every one of them realize they are a part of this country’s history.”



While at one of the several locations used as a staging area for Guard personnel, Nordhaus talked with Pfc. Perry Solinski, a signal operations support specialist with the D.C. Guard’s 74th Troop Command. Solinksi is working as a radio telephone operator in the joint task force’s operations center.



The inauguration is Solinski’s first time with his unit since he completed the Army’s initial entry training last year.



“It’s incredible being able to come together in a nationwide effort to support the peaceful transition of power,” Solinski said. “It shows the true operational capabilities of the National Guard and allows us to serve our country as we’ve been trained to do.”



At 430,000 members strong, the National Guard is the primary combat reserve of the Army and the Air Force focusing on defending the nation, protecting the homeland and building partnerships. Most Guardsmen serve in a part-time capacity, balancing civilian jobs and family responsibilities.



Tech Sgt. Aidan Chance Gipson, a station captain for the 153rd Airlift Wing’s Fire Department, Wyoming National Guard, told Nordhaus and Raines this is his first time in the nation’s capital.



“Every mission, or deployment, provides an opportunity to put yourself out there to try and learn new things, but this one especially has been amazing to see so many people from the community come together for the nation,” Gipson, who is also a civilian firefighter, said. “I think it has been the perfect snapshot of the military: Everyone’s skill sets, both professionally and personally, have been used at some point.



“I’m very thankful to have had a part in this,” he said.



Nordhaus and Raines thanked every Guardsman they met.



“You are a part of history,” Nordhaus said. “Make sure you thank your family members from my wife Shannon and I for enabling you to be here and support this important event for our Nation.”