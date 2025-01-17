Citizen Airmen Answer Astronauts HSFS Search and Rescue Call

A joint-task force of Guardsmen and Reservists conquer air, space, and sea to provide Human Space Flight Support training for astronaut retrieval through search and rescue Jan. 14-17, 2025, at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida.



Guardsmen from the 204th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, joined hands with Reservists from the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, and the 308th Rescue Squadron, Patrick SFB, Fla., to train on HSFS search and rescue airdrop techniques, used to retrieve astronauts from open-ocean waters upon returning to Earth.



“The developments in the space industry from 2020, when Hickam originally picked up this alert, until now, show an increase in SpaceX launches to include Boeing Starliner, and now in 2026, the Artemis team,” said Maj. Ryan Schieber, HSFS lead planner, 315th Operations Support Squadron.



With the space community growing, the number of HSFS astronaut retrievals also grew to approximately three to four alerts per year. Leading the 204 AS to build a joint-task force with the 308 RQS, under the 920th Rescue Wing, as the only Air Force Reserve Command wing that trains and equips combat search and rescue Airmen, and partner with the 315 AW to certify HSFS airdrop search and rescue Airmen.



“We're here to certify the Charleston Reserve aircrew, the pilots, and the loadmasters,” said Master Sgt. Makaio Roberts, HSFS deputy program manager, 204 AS. “They’re our Total Force Partner with the 308 RQS, as we support the launches and recoveries by working with NASA, SpaceX, Boeing, and now the Artemis programs.”



In 2025, the 315 AW answered the call to partner with the 204 AS to become HSFS airdrop qualified. HSFS training opportunities provide reliable training and efficiency for multi-capable Airmen.



“We're conducting realistic drops of both personnel and equipment into an offshore drop zone simulating how we would locate and recover isolated personnel in a maritime environment,” said Capt. Nicolas Walsh, combat rescue officer drop zone controller, 308 RQS.



In 7.5 hours of flight time, the joint task force accomplished 10 airdrops to include 30 pararescuemen jumps, in hostile seas and winter temperatures. Despite the limited availability, experienced airdrop aircrews and maintenance teams excelled in maximizing the use of available resources, to ensure high levels of readiness.



“By dropping different pieces of equipment that help to ensure astronauts are able to be rescued in the event of a splashdown and that we have rescue qualifications,” said Roberts. “So we'll be able to support the real-world launches and recoveries for the HSFS program.”



“Space travel is expected to increase, so the search and rescue alert is going to increase and we will be ready to answer that call,” said Schieber.



The HSFS airdrop joint task force offers Airmen an opportunity that most C-17 aircrews haven’t experienced before. By working jointly with the 204 AS and 308 RQS, HSFS airdrop qualified Airmen, to develop mission-ready Airmen, this offers a new mission set.



“This is a very unique operation for the C-17 to participate in rescue airdrop, giving them a look at a different mission set on the C-17 is just another aspect of keeping them ready to go for the next fight.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2025 Date Posted: 01.21.2025 09:08 Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US