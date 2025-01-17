A South Carolina National Guardsman’s Journey of Service and her turn at Protecting History

Photo By Maj. Karla Evans | U.S. Army Cpt. Christopher Tommie, on left, commander, Spc. Hannah Gregor, middle,...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Karla Evans | U.S. Army Cpt. Christopher Tommie, on left, commander, Spc. Hannah Gregor, middle, infantryman, 1st Sgt. Andrew Masin on right, Bravo company, 1-118th Infantry Brigade, during an AO check. Gregor is one of over 220 Soldiers who traveled from South Carolina to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Spc. Hannah Gregor was only 17 years old in January 2021. She was a Senior at A.C. Flora High School in Columbia, South Carolina. Gregor was also too young to join the military; she had no idea what the National Guard was despite her parent’s prior service in the Air Force. No, Gregor hadn’t had the opportunity to exercise her civic right to vote the previous November. She couldn’t have imagined that in less

than 4 years, she would be part of history.



“I always knew I wanted to serve,” Gregor said, “My parents served in the Air Force, and I grew up near Fort Jackson, around the Army.”



Spc. Gregor had many options when it came time to pick her MOS. In the end, she knew 11B, Infantry, was the branch for her. “Not many women do it, but it seemed cool and sounded like a challenge,” Gregor said.



Since finishing Basic Training in February 2022, she has encountered unexpected opportunities. Gregor has deployed overseas to the horn of Africa with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, in support of Operation Spartan Shield. In November 2024, she exercised her civic right to vote for the first time, and as of Thursday, January 16, 2025, Gregor, along with approximately 220 Soldiers of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, is part of Joint

Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) called upon to support the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration.



“I consider myself lucky because I never thought I’d be here,” she said. “I never thought I would be in our country’s capital supporting this event, but being here is important to me, ensuring civilians are safe and supporting history in the making.”



Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN

response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event.



Gregor continues to challenge herself as a Citizen Soldier and student. She is currently studying at the University of South Carolina and pursuing a degree in Exercise Science. Her long-term goal is to become a registered dietician. Meanwhile, she will remain trained, ready, and resilient to serve the citizens of South Carolina, her nation, and beyond wherever she is called.A S.C. Guardsman’s journey of service and her turn at protecting history.