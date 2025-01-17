First Inauguration as an American Citizen: Liberian Born, Pennsylvania National Guardsman Supports 60th Presidential Inauguration

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Army Sgt. Gaye-Lortu Breeze, a Pennsylvania National Guard soldier assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Army Sgt. Gaye-Lortu Breeze, a Pennsylvania National Guard soldier assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC), poses for a photo in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states, territories, and the District of Columbia comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Sgt. Gaye-Lortu Breeze, a Pennsylvania National Guard soldier, volunteered with Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration – marking his first inauguration as an American citizen. For the Liberian-born Breeze, standing guard on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. was an exciting and unforgettable experience.



Breeze grew up in Pennsylvania after his father, who came to the U.S. as a refugee, brought the family over. He decided to join the Army National Guard as he navigated the path to citizenship. Although he ultimately gained citizenship before enlisting in the military, he decided to follow through with his commitment and raised his right hand to serve his country.



“Right before I joined, I gained citizenship,” said Breeze. "I still went through with it, and I still love it. So, it worked out.”



The Westchester University graduate now serves as a motor transport operator and is currently assigned to the 1067th Composite Truck Company. Joining the Army National Guard helped him to pay off his student loans.



When he immigrated from Liberia, he aspired to become a law enforcement officer. His service in the National Guard and his college degree helped him achieve his goals. As of last month, he graduated from the New Castle County Police Academy and is currently training as an NCCPD officer.



He temporarily stepped away from his training program to volunteer to join the approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states, territories, and the District of Columbia who comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event.



“It feels good being here,” Breeze said. “Having this experience and saying I was part of an inauguration before, at least I can say that I did it. I can't really put into words how crazy this is. It happens every four years. I'm just happy to be a part of one.”



While he is supporting this mission, his priority is to bond with his team and take care of the Soldiers he leads.



“My biggest priority is making sure my team knows what they're doing, make sure that they’re in the right place and they're taken care of,” Breeze said. “I make sure they eat, they're sleeping well and everything is handled. So, I'm doing my best with that.”