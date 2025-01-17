MAFFS enhance aerial firefighting capabilities for wildfires in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – U.S. Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force Reserve aircrew and aircraft equipped with modular airborne firefighting systems are working alongside U.S. Forest Service, California Fire Departments and U.S. Northern Command to support aerial firefighting efforts since Jan. 7, 2025 across the greater Los Angeles area.



“We train in a special certification to be aerial firefighters,” said U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Richard Pantusa, 302nd Operations Group chief of aerial firefighting, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. “We convert our combat-rated C-130s into air tankers via a modular system called MAFFS. It’s a specially designed tank for Air Force C-130s that is a roll-on, roll-off where we can convert our tactical airlift platform into something that can drop retardant on wildland fire.”



There are two major fires burning in the Los Angeles area. The Eaton Fire south of Angeles National Forest and the larger of the two fires, the Pacific Palisades Fire. Both of the wildfires rank in the top 10 most destructive fires in California history.



When requested by the National Interagency Firefighting Center (NIFC), USNORTHCOM activated eight MAFFS-equipped aircraft consisting of C-130H Hercules and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the 146th Airlift Wing in California, 152nd Airlift Wing and 192nd Airlift Squadron in Nevada, 153rd Airlift Wing and 187th Airlift Squadron in Wyoming, and the 302nd Airlift Wing and 731st Airlift Squadron in Colorado. These servicemembers relocated from their home stations to Channel Islands Air National Guard Station to enhance wildland firefighting capabilities.



MAFFS-equipped aircraft carry a specialized fire-retardant compound to disperse over areas set ablaze by the wildland fires. This capability serves as a force multiplier to civilian and private fire-suppression aircraft during wildland firefighting.



“I’m really thankful for the opportunity to give back to the community, to help communities in times of need and there’s always a need for that even when we are not called up to serve,” said U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Doug Benton, loadmaster assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming. “It’s a privilege to wear the uniform and serve the communities during times like this.”



The Eaton Fire south of Angeles National Forest burned over 14,100 acres of land, destroyed over 5,300 structures and damaged more than 600. The larger of the two fires, the Pacific Palisades Fire, burned more than 23,700 acres of land, destroyed over 2,800 residential and commercial structures, and damaged an additional 500.



The MAFFS teams have done several drops since the fire’s outbreak, dousing heavily afflicted areas with retardant, effectively aiding in the control of the fire through the wildlands and minimizing further spread to areas with local homes and businesses.



The unique capabilities of the MAFFS aircraft are one aspect of USNORTHCOM’s Defense of Civil Authorities mission. They work year-round with federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to ensure plans, communications, and interagency relationships are always ready to support our lead federal agencies to deliver the right military-unique capabilities at the right time and place.



“The MAFFS mission is excellent,” said Senior Master Sgt. Michana Greenberg, 302st AW loadmaster. “Sometimes in our jobs we don’t always see the direct impact we have and that’s not true for MAFFS. It makes it very close to our hearts.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2025 Date Posted: 01.19.2025 11:37 Story ID: 489341 Location: CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAFFS enhance aerial firefighting capabilities for wildfires in Southern California, by A1C Thomas Hansford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.