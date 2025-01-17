Kosovo Force troops, partner organizations, complete grueling DANCON March

Photo By Capt. James Mason | Soldiers of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission participated in the 2025 DANCON 36 KM...... read more read more Photo By Capt. James Mason | Soldiers of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission participated in the 2025 DANCON 36 KM Ruck March, Jan. 5, 2024. The DANCON March is a tradition with roots stretching back to the early 1970s, conceived as a way to maintain high physical standards and morale within the Danish military. Over the years, it has evolved into a much-anticipated annual event, inviting military participants from around the globe to join in a challenging yet rewarding journey. see less | View Image Page

Over 800 participants from more than a dozen countries of the NATO-led Kosovo Force and Kosovo Security Organizations joined together Jan. 5, 2025, with one goal in mind: complete the Danish Contingent March, also known as the DANCON.



The DANCON, a timed 23 km ruck march while carrying a 10 kg rucksack and a service weapon, is a tradition with roots stretching back to the early 1970s, and is hosted when Danish soldiers are deployed in support of international operations. Soldiers and security officials who volunteer to take on the challenging feat must complete the march in less than six hours.



Previously, the DANCON has been organized and conducted in multiple countries including Namibia, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.



The event, which raised funds for Danish veteran organizations in Denmark, as well as for equipment at a technical school in Vushtrri, Kosovo, was organized in part by Danish soldier OR-8 Magnus Højrup Gustafsson.



Gustafsson, a member of the Kosovo Force Regional Command – East, or KFOR RC-E, Danish Guard Detachment, expressed how pleased he was with the overall execution and participation of the 2025 DANCON.



“All the participants and the volunteers were in high spirits, which is a key success factor, in my opinion,” said Gustafsson. “Moreover, the DANCON March is about bringing nations together – and I must say we’ve succeeded in that.”



Participants of the ruck march stepped off from Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, shortly after 9 a.m. in near freezing temperatures and began the 23 km journey.



The route, which was designed to test the endurance and determination of its participants, consisted of a variety of terrains, from rolling hills to flat straightaways, in local neighborhoods and sparse villages alike.



“It was a beautiful winter day and the atmosphere was great,” said Gustafsson.



Despite the frigid temperatures and snowy conditions, participants put their best foot forward and made lasting relationships along the way.



For U.S. Army Spc. Angel Torres, 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard, the ability to complete the march alongside Allies and partners was the true reward.



“A great experience that the DANCON offered was the ability to interact and complete the ruck alongside other nations,” said Torres. “I can recall at least one experience while completing the ruck that I was approached by another runner, who gave me some encouragement before running passed me. While I eventually caught up to him, he and many others offered the extra push I needed to finish the race.”



Although all are deployed in support of the same mission, due to operational obligations it’s not often that so many soldiers from so many nations join together at the same time in support of a physical fitness journey.



“We had representation from all over KFOR, with what seemed to be every country in this mission coming together in one place,” said Maj. Richard Nicolas, 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard. “Watching everyone support and encourage each other through this event was a great reminder of the strength of our multinational mission.”



The ability to be out in the community and interact with locals while working towards the same goal was also invaluable to the participants and event organizers.



“I think the unity among soldiers and nations is a main driver, along with the will to contribute to the local area – which both are the goals of the DANCON march,” said Gustafsson. “Additionally, I think, that it is an experience for many participants that creates memories to take back home - along with a cool medal, of course.”



Although the DANCON is known nationally and thousands of international troops have completed the challenge, many U.S. Soldiers go their entire military career without interacting with Danish soldiers, let alone being given the opportunity to complete the DANCON.



Torres, the first place finisher from the U.S. contingent of KFOR RC-E, had a strong message to troops that did not participate in this iteration of the DANCON.



“The DANCON was a great experience that I think everyone should do at least once while in Kosovo,” said Torres. “It allowed me to work on my mental fortitude while experiencing the everyday roads of the city. I would definitely recommend the DANCON to any soldier, even if they walk the whole way.”