Family Readiness: A Key Support System for Service Members During the 60th Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. —National Guard service members have gathered to provide support for the 60th Presidential Inauguration, honoring a proud legacy that traces back to George Washington’s inauguration in 1789. Their duties include securing checkpoints, managing traffic, enforcing security protocols, and providing safe escorts for key individuals. A critical part of their mission is ensuring the well-being of these service members, a responsibility supported by the D.C. National Guard Family Readiness Program.



"I love the Family Readiness Program,” said Sgt. Noel Williams, a Public Affairs Specialist with the 715th Public Affairs Detachment, District of Columbia National Guard. “They’ve been an incredible support for my family. I attend most of their events, especially the annual back-to-school event, where they provide school supplies.”



The District of Columbia National Guard Family Program is manned by both military and civilian members who are trained in assisting families with help in times of crisis and supporting soldiers and their loved ones.



"During the last inauguration, we had over 35,000 National Guard members here in D.C.,” said Renee Bangora, the State Family Program Director and a long-time staff member with experience supporting four presidential inaugurations. “To ensure we had the resources we needed, we quickly contacted the USO (United Service Organizations). They responded right away, and together, we made everything fall into place.”



The core focus of Bangora’s work is to ensure the well-being of service members by providing a wide range of resources, from necessities like snacks and hygiene kits to emotional and financial support. The program addresses various needs, including mental health support, financial counseling, and assistance with personal issues that may affect a service member’s focus on their mission. The partnership between the USO and the Family Readiness Program enables them to gather and distribute supplies to service members. Through the 60th Presidential Inauguration, they strengthened their bonds, and as the mission concluded, the USO maintained its ongoing partnership with the DC Family Readiness Program.



“Because we had formed that partnership with USO, we asked them about having a USO lounge within our family center, to continue to support the D.C. National Guard [...] because we are the nation's capital, we need to be a ready force,” said Bangora.



The collaboration between the USO and the D.C. National Guard Family Programs led to the D.C. Armory becoming the first in the nation to house a USO facility within its walls. Many soldiers now regularly utilize both the USO lounge and the Family Readiness Program.



"The space is welcoming, and the doors are always open in case someone needs to talk," said Williams. "The staff at Family Readiness Program have been incredible, especially during our 60th Presidential Inauguration mission. They are always stocked with comfort items, they consistently take care of us—and they do it with a smile."

