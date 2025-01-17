Soldier helps Credential National Guardsmen for 60th Presidential Inauguration

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sarah Noel, Air Defense Battle Management System Operator, South...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sarah Noel, Air Defense Battle Management System Operator, South Carolina Army National Guard, poses for a photo at the D.C. Armory, Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 2025. Noel is assisting with the credentialing process for incoming National Guard soldiers and airmen preparing to support the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. —When Staff Sgt. Sarah Noel was asked to volunteer for Joint Task Force-District of Columbia’s (JTF-DC) support to the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., she didn’t hesitate to answer the call. The Air Defense Battle Management System Operator from the South Carolina Army National Guard volunteered without knowing what team she would be assigned to. She found herself at the D.C. Armory helping with National Special Security Events Credentialing.



“Every mission I’ve been a part of has taught me something new about myself,” said Noel. “When your leadership sees that you’re always stepping up and volunteering, they know they can count on you. That’s when the really exciting opportunities, like this one, come your way—because they trust you to deliver and make the most of it.”



Throughout her time supporting the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Noel has worked alongside National Guard service members from across the country to credential thousands of soldiers and airmen from over 40 states and territories, forming a critical part of JTF-DC’s mission. She has collaborated closely with the Secret Service and Capitol Police, ensuring that all the necessary information is provided to credential participants while maintaining strict operational security. Through high-pressure days, her team has learned to work together seamlessly, developing and refining standard operating procedures that will set the foundation for future operations.



"Working with a team of people from different units and backgrounds was a unique challenge because of the fast-paced nature of the mission," said Noel. "There wasn’t much time to get to know each other, but we quickly came together and made it work under pressure."



Service members complete credentialing to support civil authorities, playing a vital role in ensuring a secure and seamless transition of power during the historic 60th Presidential Inauguration.



“I absolutely love being a part of history,” said Noel. “I think every person that is involved is a little piece that creates such a great experience, and being here in D.C., you never know what you’re going to experience.”



For the 60th Inauguration, service members play a vital role by providing critical support in areas such as crowd management, traffic control, CBRN response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations, all at the request of civil authorities. In preparation for the National Guard's involvement, Noel had the unique opportunity to collaborate with interagency partners for the first time, gaining valuable experience and insights.



“The Secret Service and the Capitol Police have been great to work with,” said Noel. “They've been very helpful.”



Noel's efforts not only play a crucial role in the overall mission but also directly benefit each individual soldier and airman. The credentialing process safeguards the safety of every National Guard member as they collaborate with counterparts from different states, strengthens unit morale, and creates opportunities for professional growth and future endeavors.



“On their (service members) resume, they can say they went through credentialing for Secret Service and Capital Police, which would benefit them,” said Noel. “While they're here, working alongside Secret Service and Capital Police, there's a ton of networking opportunities, as well.”



Noel has learned from her experiences at the D.C. Armory that she would not have at her home unit. She has gained confidence in her role and strengthened her communication skills.



“I’ve learned to manage people that are higher ranked than me. It's given me the confidence to do that,” said Noel. “It's taught me to have the confidence say, ‘I need help with this,’ or ‘I need you to do this.’”



The 35-year-old joined the Army National Guard with the desire to travel and return to school, but her biggest inspiration came from her grandmother.



“I lost my grandma, and she had talked about joining the Air Force, a long time ago,” said Noel. “There was nothing else holding me back. So I did it.”



This mission in Washington, D.C., has been very special to her, as she was able to accompany her grandfather, a Navy veteran, during his visit to the city with the Honor Flight before his passing. The Honor Flight is a national organization that transports American Veterans to D.C. to honor and celebrate them for their service and sacrifices.



“While I was here, my grandpa visited D.C. on an Honor Flight,” Noel said. “My Master Sergeant and I got to meet him during the trip, and we toured the city together. It was perfect timing—everything aligned, and it became a truly special moment.”



Through her service, Noel continues to make a meaningful impact while contributing to the success of historic missions like the 60th Presidential Inauguration.