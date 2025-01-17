New MWR resort hotel in Utah offers discounted rate

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | (Center) Colonel Dan Cornelius, 75th Air Base Wing commander, and other distinguished...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | (Center) Colonel Dan Cornelius, 75th Air Base Wing commander, and other distinguished guests cut the ribbon for the North Star Lounge during the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley grand opening ceremony Jan. 9, 2025 in Park City, Utah. The resort, as an Armed Forces Recreation Center, features 100 rooms at discounted rates for all active duty, Reserves, National Guard, retired military, disabled veterans, and actively serving department of defense employees. The Northstar Lounge is reserved for the military and DOD to relax and includes a private concierge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley celebrated the opening of a Morale, Welfare and Recreation resort hotel, where eligible military members, disabled veterans and actively serving DoD employees can book discounted rooms near world-class ski slopes.



“I am very excited about this venue that has been the culmination of 22 years of diligence and dedication, and only made possible by the tremendous effort of all those involved with the project,” said Col. Daniel Cornelius, 75th Air Base Wing commander, at the Jan. 9 ceremony.



The development of the MWR hotel has been in the works for two decades. In the late 1990s, a small military MWR ski lodge near Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville, Utah, closed in preparation for the 2002 Winter Olympics. In 2001, Congress passed legislation granting a federally-owned, 26-acre parcel in Park City, Utah, to the Air Force, on which to either construct a new MWR facility or trade for other property of equal value.



Written into the legislation was a requirement to partner with a private entity for construction, as no funds were appropriated for the project. The Air Force partnered with the Military Installation Development Authority, or MIDA, an organization that facilitates public-private partnership opportunities, distributes legislative appropriations and issues bonds.



The Air Force asked MIDA for assistance in finding a suitable location for the new MWR facility, and, in 2017, Wasatch County reached out to MIDA with a proposed parcel that Extell agreed to donate. With MIDA facilitating the land trade, the opportunity arose to partner with Wasatch County and Extell, creating the ideal three-way partnership to pursue Wasatch County’s vision for development.



“The partnership that made this possible represents a completely unique arrangement not seen anywhere else in the Department of Defense,” said Cornelius. “It provides military members and retirees the chance to affordably enjoy some of the best outdoor sports and recreation activities the nation has to offer.”



The 642,000-square-foot conference hotel will include a block of 100 rooms available at a preferred rate. In addition, there will be a tax for regular guests that will go towards Hill Air Force Base’s MWR account.



The Air Force’s MWR programs provide essential building blocks for resiliency, squadron readiness, and trust among military members and their families. Improved morale and welfare positively impact productivity, mission effectiveness, retention and recruitment.



“It gives our Airmen another opportunity to reconstitute and reset their readiness,” Cornelius said. “And as the only MWR offering integrated with a premiere hospitality brand, leadership in the Air Force and across the Department of Defense will be watching closely and will look to replicate any successes we achieve here.”



Those eligible to reserve these rooms can visit https://www.hyatt.com/info/deer-valley-mwr for rates and booking information.