AFSOC/A3 visits Cannon AFB

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- U.S. Air Force Col. K. Jason Daniels, Air Force Special Operations Command Director of Operations (A3), and Chief Master Sgt. Marty Cowan, A3 Senior Enlisted Leader, visited Cannon Air Force Base Jan. 12 – 13, 2025.



The visit provided AFSOC leaders with an opportunity to take an in-depth look at the 27th SOW Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) enterprise and operations, as well as operations at Melrose Air Force Range, and the 20th Special Operations Squadron.



Daniels and Cowan toured the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Operations Center, attended briefed and conversed with MQ-9 Reaper aircrew and maintenance personnel to gain insight on the missions and risk mitigations of the MQ-9. Additionally, they were briefed on an overview of Melrose Air Force Range challenges and operations, Adaptive Airborne Enterprise (A2E) developments, and small unmanned aerial systems.



“The visit was a great opportunity to highlight unique issues that the wing may face that differs from our sister wing at Hurlburt Field,” said a 27th Special Operations Support Squadron assistant director of operations.



Daniels and Cowan proceeded to the 20th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 20th SOS for a leadership briefing regarding projected goals and objectives for the CV-22 Osprey. Following the briefing, they engaged with CV-22 aircrew and maintenance personnel to gain insight into the current operational culture and any challenges seen from a user perspective.



“We are grateful that Col. Daniels and Chief Cowan came out to Cannon to visit our aircrew and maintainers and see what our Air Commandos bring to the fight every day,” said Col. Cary Mittelmark, 27th Special Operations Wing Deputy Commander for Operations. “The members of the Steadfast Line continue to embody AFSOC’s culture of innovation and problem solving to ensure we, as a command, are adapting to remain relevant.”



The Steadfast Line continues to develop new solutions and innovative ideas to adapt to the current needs of the joint force.

