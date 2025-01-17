Hill AFB hosts Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder to discuss medical readiness and organizational changes

Photo By Todd Cromar | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, Medical Readiness Command - Bravo...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, Medical Readiness Command - Bravo commander and Defense Health Network Continental director, visits with 75th Medical Group Airmen during a town hall on Jan. 14, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. During the visit, she discussed organizational changes and the stand-up of MRC-B, which supports medical forces for four major commands, two direct reporting units, and all U.S. Space Force installations, while supporting more than 12,000 personnel across 33 units. MRC-B will focus on three things as it carries out its support mission: a ready force, ready medics, and safe/accessible care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, Medical Readiness Command - Bravo commander and Defense Health Network Continental director, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, MRC-B command chief, breif Airman and answer questions at the 75th Medical Group, during a town hall on Jan. 14, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.



During the visit, they discussed organizational changes and the stand-up of MRC-B, which supports medical forces for four major commands, two direct reporting units, and all U.S. Space Force installations, while supporting more than 12,000 personnel across 33 units.



MRC-B will focus on three things as it carries out its support mission: a ready force, ready medics, and safe/accessible care.