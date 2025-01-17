Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hill AFB hosts Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder to discuss medical readiness and organizational changes

    Hill AFB hosts Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder to discuss medical readiness and organizational changes

    Photo By Todd Cromar | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, Medical Readiness Command - Bravo...... read more read more

    HILL AFB, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Story by Todd Cromar 

    Hill Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, Medical Readiness Command - Bravo commander and Defense Health Network Continental director, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, MRC-B command chief, breif Airman and answer questions at the 75th Medical Group, during a town hall on Jan. 14, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

    During the visit, they discussed organizational changes and the stand-up of MRC-B, which supports medical forces for four major commands, two direct reporting units, and all U.S. Space Force installations, while supporting more than 12,000 personnel across 33 units.

    MRC-B will focus on three things as it carries out its support mission: a ready force, ready medics, and safe/accessible care.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 15:55
    Story ID: 489313
    Location: HILL AFB, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill AFB hosts Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder to discuss medical readiness and organizational changes, by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hill AFB hosts Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder to discuss medical readiness and organizational changes
    Hill AFB hosts Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder to discuss medical readiness and organizational changes
    Hill AFB hosts Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder to discuss medical readiness and organizational changes
    Hill AFB hosts Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder to discuss medical readiness and organizational changes
    Hill AFB hosts Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder to discuss medical readiness and organizational changes
    Hill AFB hosts Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder to discuss medical readiness and organizational changes
    Hill AFB hosts Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder to discuss medical readiness and organizational changes
    Hill AFB hosts Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder to discuss medical readiness and organizational changes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Utah
    AFMC
    MRC-Bravo
    DHNC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download