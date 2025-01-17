Photo Story: January 2025 barracks construction operations for East Barracks Project at Fort McCoy, Part 1

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on a new $27.3 million transient training troops barracks project,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on a new $27.3 million transient training troops barracks project, known as the Fort McCoy East Barracks Project, on Jan. 8, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractors began in May 2024 getting the site set up for the fourth transient training troops barracks project at Fort McCoy, which was awarded in February 2024 to L.S. Black Constructors, LLC, for approximately $27.3 million. L.S. Black Constructors is a familiar name in the barracks construction history at Fort McCoy, having built the first two of the 60,000-square-foot transient training troops barracks on post. They also recently built the new brigade headquarters building located in the same block as the barracks buildings. The exact contract amount for the project was $27,287,735. In the award announcement, it states it was “for the construction of the barracks, which will provide housing for enlisted service members undergoing training at the installation.” The building will be able to house up to 400 people and will be more than 60,000 square feet. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

As one of three major construction projects ongoing at Fort McCoy, the East Barracks Project has been continuing to see plenty of progress as the projects nears closer to 20 percent complete as January 2025 continues.



As of Jan. 8, as shown in the photos, contractors with L.S. Black Constructors on the project could be seen continuing to build the frame of the building even as January’s bitter cold temperatures take hold.



Nathan Butts with the Resident Office of the Army Corps of Engineers at Fort McCoy said in his Dec. 20, 2024, update about the project that progress was at 16 percent complete, and likely it will be closer to 20 percent complete during the first January update.



In the Dec. 20 update, Butts wrote about the ongoing work to the eventual 60,000-plus-square-foot building.



“Structural steel and steel decking deliveries are ongoing,” Butts wrote Dec. 20. “Steel erection and decking continues in the center section of the building. Metal framing on the first and second floor of the south wing continues.



“Contractor has enclosed and is heating areas where concrete placement is occurring to maintain required temperatures,” he wrote. “Concrete slab-on-grade placement complete on the center section main floor. Rebar installation continues on the fourth floor of the south wing and third floor of the center section.”



Since May 13, 2023, construction of this fourth, $27.3 million barracks project have been in high gear by the contractor who was awarded the project in February. The exact contract amount for the project when it was awarded was $27,287,735.



L.S. Black Constructors is a familiar name in the barracks construction history at Fort McCoy, having built the first two of the 60,000-square-foot transient training troops barracks on post. They also recently built the new brigade headquarters building located in the same block as the barracks buildings.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



