Ty’Darius Iverson supports the state funeral of President James Earl Carter Jr.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Sgt. Ty’Darius Iverson, Montgomery, Ala. native and member of the 199th Infantry Brigade, was assigned to Joint Task Force – National Capitol Region in support of the state funeral for President James Earl Carter Jr., from Jan. 1, 2025, to Jan. 9, 2025.



The joint task force led coordination of all military ceremonial support for the state funeral in the National Capitol Region and throughout the state of Georgia. Nearly 400 Fort Moore-based personnel supported the nine-day funeral operation – which officially began New Year’s Day – and worked as part of Task Force-Georgia.



“It was an honor to serve as a part of this detail,” said Iverson, reflecting on his time with TF-Georgia.



Iverson was among the approximately 4,000 service members from all branches of the Department of Defense supporting the state funeral through a variety of ceremonial, security, and logistical roles. He is the son of Audrey Iverson and Yancey Sanders of Montgomery, Ala.



