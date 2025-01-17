William Roberts supports the state funeral of President James Earl Carter Jr.

JOPLIN, Mo. – Staff Sgt. William Roberts, Joplin, Mo. native and member of the 199th Infantry Brigade, was assigned to Joint Task Force – National Capitol Region in support of the state funeral for President James Earl Carter Jr., from Jan. 1, 2025, to Jan. 9, 2025.



The joint task force led coordination of all military ceremonial support for the state funeral in the National Capitol Region and throughout the state of Georgia. Nearly 400 Fort Moore-based personnel supported the nine-day funeral operation – which officially began New Year’s Day – and worked as part of Task Force-Georgia.



“I feel privileged to be a part of this detail,” said Roberts, reflecting on his time with TF-Georgia. “One thing that stood out to me was when the family members talked to us about him, it took me a moment to remember that "Pops” or “Pop Pop" was the 39th President of the United States.”



Roberts was among the approximately 4,000 service members from all branches of the Department of Defense supporting the state funeral through a variety of ceremonial, security, and logistical roles. He is the son of Doug and Brenda Roberts of Pittsburg, Kan.



Contact the JTF-NCR Public Affairs Press Desk at StateFuneralPress@army.mil for more information on the military's overall support to the State Funeral of President James Earl Carter Jr.

