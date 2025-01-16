Colombian army Col. Dedfor Bravo Gonzalez U.S.-Colombia military partnership

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Colombian army Col. Dedfor Bravo Gonzalez, partner nation liaison officer at U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Colombian army Col. Dedfor Bravo Gonzalez, partner nation liaison officer at U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), stands in front of the USARSOUTH headquarters at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on Jan. 16, 2025. Since arriving in June 2024, Bravo has been at the forefront of fostering military cooperation and interoperability between the U.S. and Colombian armies, continuing a legacy of collaboration built over decades. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens) see less | View Image Page

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Born in Bogotá, Colombia, and raised in the picturesque region of Boyacá, Colombian army Col. Dedfor Bravo Gonzalez serves as one of four partner nation liaison officers (PNLO) at U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH).



Since arriving in June 2024, Bravo has been at the forefront of fostering military cooperation and interoperability between the two nations, continuing a legacy of collaboration built over decades.



Growing up during a turbulent period in Colombia's history, Bravo was inspired to serve his country in order to be a part of the positive change that was taking place.



“At the end of the day, I wanted to be a part of something important that made me feel successful and that would contribute to making my country better for future generations,” Bravo said.



In January 1995, he joined the General José María Córdova Military Cadet School to begin a military career that would span nearly three decades.



Bravo’s military career is marked by leadership and innovation. He has commanded tactical units in Colombia's mountainous terrains, spearheaded counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics missions, and specialized in secure communications technology.



In 2022, he was chosen to lead the Colombian army's first brigade of interoperability for communications, computing, and cyber defense, a groundbreaking unit tasked with protecting digital assets and maintaining operational readiness in the cyber domain.



“This was a fascinating and challenging experience,” he said. “It required learning from soldiers and officers who had years of experience in cyber operations and applying that knowledge to establish a unit capable of addressing emerging threats in an increasingly digital world.”



As a USARSOUTH PNLO, Bravo acts as a bridge between the Colombian and U.S. armies, facilitating cooperation on joint initiatives that enhance regional security.



His mission includes coordinating training programs, joint exercises, and counter-narcotics operations while fostering a mutual exchange of knowledge and best practices.



“I aim to strengthen military cooperation between the Colombian army and U.S. Army South, focusing on combating drug trafficking, terrorism, and organized crime,” said Bravo. “This includes sharing knowledge on military doctrine, training, and best practices to enhance the operational effectiveness of both our armies.”



He highlighted the importance of the U.S.-Colombia military relationship, particularly in addressing shared challenges such as narcotics trafficking, terrorism, and organized crime.



"Our partnership allows us to face these complex threats more effectively and ensures the security and stability of both nations and the region," he said.



One of Bravo’s primary responsibilities is ensuring interoperability between the two armies. This involves facilitating direct communication between U.S. Army South staff and the Colombian army, streamlining coordination for joint exercises such as PANAMAX and HYDRA III.



“The constant presence of a liaison officer helps establish trust, which is crucial for interoperability in combined operations,” he said. “This level of accessibility and communication helps overcome challenges when the armies of two nations operate together.”



Working closely with Maj. Lance Garnett, the Colombian desk officer, has been instrumental in Bravo’s integration into U.S. Army South.

“[Garnett] has been fundamental in helping me and my family integrate,” Bravo said emphasizing the importance of Garnett’s support. “Likewise, the liaison officers from other countries like Brazil, Chile, and Peru, as well as staff members from various departments at Army South, were all very attentive in helping me settle into San Antonio and Army South.”



Living in the United States has provided Bravo and his family with a unique perspective. He said that he and his family have had a wonderful experience as he reflected on the experience of observing U.S. Army practices and culture.



“Veterans are important to American society, and their efforts and sacrifices are widely recognized,” Bravo said. “Spiritual support through chaplain services provides invaluable value to the men and women of the force. Human beings face numerous emotional, personal, and family challenges, and the Army relies on chaplains and other specialized personnel to assist in addressing the issues of the most valuable asset of any military: its people.”



Bravo is optimistic about the future of military relations between the U.S. and Colombia. Through his dedication, expertise, and vision, Bravo embodies the spirit of partnership that defines the U.S.-Colombia military relationship, ensuring that this vital collaboration continues to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.



“As long as I can contribute to the continued cooperation between both armies, this will help prioritize bilateral agreements to be developed,” he said. “The future is becoming more complex, and our training is following that so we can create a peaceful and secure future for the generations to come.”