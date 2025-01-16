FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Two Kentucky Army National Guard Purple Heart recipients were honored by the governor during the State of the Commonwealth address at the State Capitol in Frankfort on Jan. 8, 2025.



U.S. Army Sgt. Grayson Johnson and Spc. William Price, both with the 138th Field Artillery Brigade, were invited to the House Chambers by Gov. Andy Beshear and recognized for receiving the Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge during the drone attack at Tower 22 in Jordan last year.



During the attack, three Georgia National Guard Soldiers were killed and several more wounded.



During the governor’s speech, he recognized the Soldiers to members of the Kentucky House of Representatives, the Senate, and the Kentucky Supreme Court and guests who attended.



Johnson and Price received a standing ovation during the address.



“The National Guard has also been protecting us abroad,” Beshear said. “Last year, we welcomed 700 of our Soldiers home from overseas deployment. Each of these Soldiers spent time away from their families to defend our country and our way of life.”



Johnson wished he could share this experience with his brigade comrades.



"As much of an honor that it is, I want people to know this is a team effort," said Johnson. "This is about all of the 138th Field Artillery Brigade teams involved."



After the closing of the first joint session, Johnson and Price were invited to the Governor’s Mansion to meet with the governor and his guests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2025 Date Posted: 01.17.2025 11:13 Story ID: 489260 Location: FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardsmen recognized at Kentucky State of the Commonwealth, by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.