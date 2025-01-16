Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsmen recognized at Kentucky State of the Commonwealth

    Kentucky Soldiers recognized by the state for receiving purple heart

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson | U.S. Army Sgt. Grayson Johnson and Spc. William Price, , located on the top balcony,...... read more read more

    FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Two Kentucky Army National Guard Purple Heart recipients were honored by the governor during the State of the Commonwealth address at the State Capitol in Frankfort on Jan. 8, 2025.

    U.S. Army Sgt. Grayson Johnson and Spc. William Price, both with the 138th Field Artillery Brigade, were invited to the House Chambers by Gov. Andy Beshear and recognized for receiving the Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge during the drone attack at Tower 22 in Jordan last year.

    During the attack, three Georgia National Guard Soldiers were killed and several more wounded.

    During the governor’s speech, he recognized the Soldiers to members of the Kentucky House of Representatives, the Senate, and the Kentucky Supreme Court and guests who attended.

    Johnson and Price received a standing ovation during the address.

    “The National Guard has also been protecting us abroad,” Beshear said. “Last year, we welcomed 700 of our Soldiers home from overseas deployment. Each of these Soldiers spent time away from their families to defend our country and our way of life.”

    Johnson wished he could share this experience with his brigade comrades.

    "As much of an honor that it is, I want people to know this is a team effort," said Johnson. "This is about all of the 138th Field Artillery Brigade teams involved."

    After the closing of the first joint session, Johnson and Price were invited to the Governor’s Mansion to meet with the governor and his guests.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Posted: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 11:13
    Story ID: 489260
    Location: FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, US
